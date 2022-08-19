There will be mild to moderate drought in the city, and the city’s defense guidelines require

Make every effort to ensure drinking water for humans and animals and water for food production

Changsha Evening News, August 18 (all-media reporter Qian Juan correspondent Feng Huan) The reporter learned from the Changsha Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters that since August 1, the city’s average rainfall has been 4.2 mm, which is 94.4% less than the same period in normal years. As of the 17th, Liuyang experienced a moderate drought, and other areas were slightly drought.

At present, the overall water storage condition of the reservoirs in the city is good, but the water supply and irrigation water of the reservoirs continue, and the total water storage continues to decline. The Huangcai Reservoir has a low water storage rate. All are small type II) have been empty.

In response to this round of drought, the Municipal Water Conservancy Bureau compiled the “Special Action Plan for Strengthening Drought Prevention and Relief Work in 2022” according to the actual situation of drought resistance, and formulated the specific action plan for “Precision Drought Relief and Water Conservation at the Grass-roots Level under the Water Conservancy Cadres”, and 5 working groups have been dispatched to conduct in-depth research. The fields guide the drought relief work.

At present, Changsha is strengthening water management in an all-round way. The Municipal Water Conservancy Bureau formulates water use plans for reservoirs, gates and dams and other water sources according to the conditions of water supply, irrigation, and ecological water use, so as to realize water use according to plan and demand, and prevent the occurrence of water waste. . In view of the insufficient water pressure and insufficient water volume of individual rural water supply projects, measures for water supply by time periods and households are adopted to ensure that the basic domestic water supply for each household is met.

The meteorological department predicts that the drought will further develop, and the city will experience mild to moderate drought. It is expected that the city’s reservoir water storage will further decline, the water level of rivers will continue to decline, and some small and medium-sized rivers will be cut off.

The Municipal Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters requires that the order of water use should be clarified. During the critical period of ensuring supply and irrigation, priority should be given to ensuring drinking water safety and irrigation water demand for grain production in accordance with the general principle of “living first, production later, and ecology afterward”. At the same time, all departments at all levels should increase the reserves of drought-resistant facilities and equipment, and actively take measures such as digging wells to draw water and water from other rivers to ensure irrigation and supply, and do their best to ensure drinking water for humans and animals and water for food production.

Source: Changsha Evening News