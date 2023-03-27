Home News Make every effort to ensure the safety of the ecological environment. The key work deployment promotion meeting of the city’s ecological environment system is held_Yongzhou News_Yongzhou Government Website
Make every effort to ensure the safety of the ecological environment
The key work deployment promotion meeting of the city’s ecological environment system was held

News from Yongzhou Daily (Reporter Wan Keming) On the afternoon of March 24, the city’s ecological environment system key work deployment promotion meeting was held in Lengshuitan.

The meeting requested that the construction of a beautiful Yongzhou should be guided by the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Talk about politics with a clear-cut stand, unswervingly seek development, promote the overall promotion and focus on overall planning, keep integrity and innovate and implement. Guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, thoroughly implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party and Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization, conscientiously implement the spirit of the national and provincial conferences on ecological and environmental protection, fully implement the decisions and deployments of the Municipal Party Committee and the Municipal Government, and persist in stability The general tone of Zhongqiujin’s work is guided by the construction of a beautiful Yongzhou in which man and nature coexist harmoniously, with the improvement of environmental quality as the core, with refined, scientific, and lawful pollution control as the guideline, and with the blue sky, clear water, and pure land as the three major defense battles. The main line is to achieve “coordinated coordination of the four major tasks, comprehensive promotion of the seven major campaigns, four actions throughout the year, and strengthened guarantees of the eight major mechanisms” to achieve “three guarantees”.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to do a solid job in ecological and environmental protection in 2023 by benchmarking against the table. Make every effort to improve the quality of the ecological environment, make every effort to fight the three major defense battles, make every effort to ensure the safety of the ecological environment, make every effort to serve high-quality development, make every effort to carry out the evaluation of the effectiveness of the central and provincial pollution prevention and control battles, fully cooperate with the inspection work of the provincial party committee, and do a good job in team building .

