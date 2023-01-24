The Economic Work Conference of the Provincial Party Committee fully implemented the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the Central Economic Work Conference, and launched the three-year action of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs. As the province’s natural resource management department, how can the Provincial Department of Natural Resources show greater responsibility and action in the “Liaoshen Campaign” in the revitalization of Northeast China and Liaoning in the new era? In this regard, the reporter interviewed Wang Zonglin, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Director of the Provincial Department of Natural Resources.

Wang Zonglin said that the province’s natural resources system should focus on the goals and tasks set by the 20th Party Congress, focus on the work requirements put forward by the Central Economic Work Conference and the Provincial Party Committee Economic Work Conference, and closely follow the deployment of the Provincial Party Committee’s three-year action for comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs Arrangements, conscientiously implement the spirit of the province’s two sessions and the task deployment of the provincial government’s work report, focus on the overall situation to promote the start, based on three years and do a good job in one year, and do a good job in the new year with an energetic spirit and a sense of responsibility that is “always rest assured” The annual work, based on the actual results of the reform and development of natural resources work, will lay a solid foundation for the realization of new breakthroughs in the overall revitalization of our province.

Wang Zonglin said that natural resources are the material basis, space carrier and energy source for high-quality development, and it is an important function of the natural resource management department to ensure the elements of natural resources. We need to ensure a large increase in land use, insist on “projects follow the plan, and elements follow the project”, use real and effective project implementation as the basis for land allocation, and make every effort to meet the construction needs of major projects; improve the quality of mine use guarantees, and further promote new A round of strategic mineral prospecting actions, strengthening the exploration and development of important energy mineral resources and increasing reserves and production, and building an iron ore resource base based on Anben Steel. It is necessary to make full use of the sea to ensure the stock, and under the premise of strictly controlling reclamation and keeping the bottom line of marine ecological security, to ensure the sea demand of major national projects. At the same time, we must adhere to the system concept and better coordinate the relationship between protection and development. It is necessary to firmly hold the red line of cultivated land protection, resolutely curb the “non-agriculturalization” of cultivated land, and effectively prevent “non-grainization”; it is necessary to strictly implement the “three districts and three lines” and other spatial control requirements, and accelerate the construction of the province’s “four-level and three-category” land space Planning system; we must adhere to the integrated protection and systematic governance of mountains, rivers, forests, farmland, lakes, grass and sand, solidly promote major ecological protection and restoration projects, and comprehensively launch the three-year action of regreening abandoned mines.

Wang Zonglin pointed out that in the new year, we must insist on laying the foundation and building mechanisms, and fully implement the responsibilities of natural resource asset owners. It is necessary to focus on the big article of saving and intensifying, realize the full coverage of land, mines, and seas, comprehensively improve the level of natural resource utilization, and promote green and low-carbon development. By exploring institutional and mechanism innovations for the high-quality development of the marine economy, and strengthening the protection and utilization of coastlines and islands, we will continue to help build a strong marine province. Focus on improving the level of surveying and mapping, strengthen the effective supply of various surveying and mapping results and data sharing services, and continuously optimize surveying and mapping geographic information services. At the same time, adhere to strict measures to strengthen the rule of law, and continuously improve the efficiency of law-based administration; adhere to the emphasis on prevention and management, and effectively build the bottom line for the safe development of the industry.

Finally, Wang Zonglin said that the Provincial Party Committee’s Economic Work Conference issued a mobilization order to accelerate the realization of new breakthroughs in comprehensive revitalization, which provided a fundamental basis for doing a good job in economic work this year and in the future. The province’s natural resource system must be closely linked to the actual work and grasp the key , Highlight key points, reform and innovate, and continue to tackle tough problems, and consciously show greater responsibility and deeds in the three-year action to promote comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs, and make greater contributions to winning the “Liaoshen Battle” in the new era.