Make every effort to harvest wheat, dry it, buy it, and resolutely fight to win the battle of summer harvest- Xinhuanet Henan Channel

On June 3, Zhou Ji, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee, went to Xinxiang City to promote the rush to harvest wheat. Consolidate the responsibility, scientifically rush to harvest quickly, and resolutely fight the battle of summer harvest in northern Henan.

In several wheat fields and sun-drying fields in Shangle Village and Chengjiao Township of Weihui City, Zhou Ji had an in-depth conversation with the grain growers to learn more about wheat production, grain sales channels, etc., and urged the local responsible comrades to pay close attention to weather changes , Strengthen the precise scheduling of agricultural machinery, connect services to households and fields, seize favorable opportunities to grab and fast harvest, and go all out to ensure harvest and reduce losses. It is necessary to seize the favorable conditions of sufficient moisture content to speed up the sowing progress of autumn grain so that one piece can be harvested and one piece can be planted. It is necessary to combine the promotion of post-disaster reconstruction, accelerate the construction of high-standard farmland, improve basic supporting facilities, and enhance the ability of rural areas to resist natural disasters.

According to the arrangement of the provincial party committee and the provincial government, Zhou Ji organized and held the “Three Summers” production work promotion meeting in northern Henan, emphasizing that it is necessary to scientifically rush to harvest, accurately arrive at the field, real-time forecast, rolling push weather information, and agricultural technology guidance, agricultural machinery, etc. Scheduling, timely harvesting, acquisition and warehousing and other tasks are clearly assigned to people and decomposed to fields. It is necessary to spare no effort to protect the seeds, ensure the quality and quantity, give priority to harvesting, drying, and warehousing of seed fields, and specially collect, store, and specialize some good varieties to strictly prevent unqualified seeds from entering the market. It is necessary to do everything possible to reduce losses and increase income, implement various policies to benefit farmers, guide various market entities to list, open, and door-to-door purchases, accelerate insurance claims, and effectively protect farmers’ enthusiasm for growing grain. It is necessary to go all out to plant in time and quickly, so that the planting area can be as large as possible, and the sowing progress can be as fast as possible, and the field management of autumn grain should be closely linked to improve the single yield and increase the total yield, so as to make up for summer with autumn. It is necessary to help with all sincerity and sincerity, give full play to the role of grassroots party organizations as a battle fortress, make good use of the strength of the first secretary in the village and the work team, continue to do a good job in solving the worries of the people and helping enterprises to bail out, and do good things to the hearts of the masses at critical moments superior. It is necessary to vigorously publicize good experience and good practices, and gather strong positive energy to fight the “three summers” and help “three rural areas”.

Vice Governor Liu Shangjin attended the meeting and made work arrangements. (Reporter Liu Chan)