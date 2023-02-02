Date: 2023-02-02

Hu Tao emphasized at the 2022 Fuxin City Party Management and Armed Work Debriefing Conference

Make every effort to make new breakthroughs in the work of party management and armed forces

On February 1, the 2022 Fuxin City Party Management and Armed Work Debriefing Conference was held in the Fuxin Military Division. Hu Tao, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and First Secretary of the Party Committee of Fuxin Military Division, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Liu Kuiyi, member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Fuxin Military District, attended the meeting and commented on the work of the party’s management of the armed forces. Wang Yujun, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Fuxin Military Division presided over the meeting.

At the meeting, the first secretaries of the party committees of the Ministry of Human Armed Forces of Fumeng County, Haizhou District, and Xihe District reported their work to the conference, and the first secretaries of the party committees of the Ministry of Human Armed Forces of other counties and districts made written reports.

Hu Tao pointed out that in the past year, under the unified leadership of the Municipal Party Committee, the Municipal Government and the Party Committee of the Fuxin Military District, comrades on the armed front at all levels in the city worked together and worked hard, and the city’s party management of the armed forces achieved fruitful results. In the new year, we must adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping’s thought on strengthening the military, fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and transform the resolute implementation of “two safeguards” into specific actions to implement the party’s control of the armed forces, strengthen confidence, and work hard. Inspired by the in-depth implementation of the three-year action of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs, we will fully promote the work of party management and armed forces to achieve new breakthroughs.

Hu Tao emphasized that it is necessary to strengthen national defense construction, continue to deepen reforms, strictly train and recruit troops, strengthen hardware construction, and achieve new breakthroughs in building strong armed forces and preparing for war. It is necessary to conscientiously perform its functions, focus on the center and serve the overall situation, and extensively mobilize troops and militias to take the lead and be the vanguard in major tasks such as emergency rescue and disaster relief, maintenance of stability, and rural revitalization. It is necessary to adhere to integrated development, organically combine the city’s key work with national defense mobilization, and accelerate the joint construction of military and real estate industries, the sharing of infrastructure, the joint cultivation of scientific and technological talents, and the sharing of logistics support. It is necessary to promote the establishment of dual support, continue to maintain and carry forward the glorious tradition of supporting the military and giving priority to family members, and strive to create the tenth round of “National Dual Support Model City”, actively implement relevant policies and measures, focus on strengthening funding guarantees, carry out in-depth national defense publicity and education, and constantly enrich “” The connotation of “Honest Fuxin” further consolidates the good situation of our city’s concern for national defense and army building, and strives to create a strong atmosphere of unity between the military, the government, the army and the people in the new era. It is necessary to strengthen organizational support, closely cooperate with the military and the local government, strictly implement the system, improve the ability and quality, strengthen the construction of work style, and jointly promote the work of the party’s management of the armed forces in our city to a new level.

Municipal leaders Liu Jiangyi and Liu Yanhong, secretaries of various district committees, the first secretary of the Party Committee of the Ministry of People’s Armed Forces, and relevant personnel of the Fuxin Military Division attended the meeting.