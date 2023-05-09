Make every effort to prevent floods and droughts to ensure the safety of rivers, people’s safety, and social stability

Original title: The province’s flood control and drought relief and safety production work video conference held

On May 8, a teleconference on flood control, drought relief and work safety in Qinghai Province was held. The meeting thoroughly studied and implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on flood control and drought relief work and safety production, conscientiously implemented the deployment requirements of the National Flood Control and Drought Relief and National Safety Prevention Work Conference, analyzed the current situation of flood control, drought relief and safety production in the province, and arranged for the next step of work. Wu Xiaojun, Deputy Secretary of the Qinghai Provincial Party Committee and Governor of Qinghai Province, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Cai Rangtai, member of the Standing Committee of the Qinghai Provincial Party Committee and vice governor, presided over the meeting, and Lang Jie, deputy commander of the Qinghai Provincial Military Region, attended the meeting.

Wu Xiaojun pointed out that flood control and drought relief and safe production are related to the safety of people’s lives and property, as well as economic development and social harmony and stability. The whole province must stand at the political height of firmly supporting the “two establishments” and resolutely achieving the “two maintenances”, fully understand the severity and difficulty of the current flood control work and safety production situation, and always tighten the string of safety, With a sense of responsibility that is always rest assured, keep your eyes wide open, keep a close eye on the prevention and control, make advance judgments, respond early, focus on problems, make up for shortcomings, and go all out to implement tasks to ensure the safety of the river, the safety of the people, and social stability.

Wu Xiaojun emphasized that we must do our best to prevent floods and droughts, use high-probability thinking to deal with small-probability events, use the certainty of defensive measures to effectively deal with the uncertainty of floods and droughts, strengthen monitoring, forecasting and early warning, and strictly implement the response and wake-up mechanism. Focus on river flood control, urban flood control, investigation and rectification, group prevention and group treatment to ensure safe flood season. It is necessary to earnestly focus on safe production, focusing on key links and key parts such as fire protection, mines, road traffic, hazardous chemicals, construction, forest and grassland fire prevention, and continue to do a good job in the investigation and rectification of risks and hidden dangers and safety management. It is necessary to continue to improve emergency response capabilities, do a solid job in emergency early warning, emergency rescue, disaster prevention and security, and comprehensively strengthen research and judgment scheduling, team building, emergency drills, material reserves, and on-duty duty.

Wu Xiaojun requested that all regions should tighten up their local responsibilities for flood control, drought relief and safety production. The main responsible comrades of the party committee and government should strengthen their responsibilities and command from the front. The work should be solid, meticulous, and in place to ensure that flood control and drought relief are foolproof, and resolutely curb the occurrence of major accidents.

At the meeting, they watched the promotional video on flood control and disaster relief, reported the province’s flood control and drought relief work in 2022, and specially deployed special investigation and rectification actions for major accidents and hidden dangers in production safety in the province.

Each city, prefecture, and county (city, district, administrative committee) set up branch venues.

