





Make greater contributions to world peace and development

——Our officers and soldiers performing overseas missions earnestly study the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

On October 16, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was grandly opened in Beijing. Our officers and soldiers on overseas missions listened to the grand occasion of the conference and studied the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China seriously. Everyone agreed that the effectiveness of learning should be focused on the firmness of ideals and beliefs, the improvement of political ability, the determination to follow, and the responsibility to complete tasks, so as to make greater contributions to world peace and development.

The 10th batch of defense infantry units of the peacekeeping force to Mali——

Be a loyal guardian of peace





The 10th batch of officers and soldiers of the Defense Infantry Detachment of the Peacekeeping Force to Mali carried out patrol tasks.Photo by Hao Pingjin

In a foreign country, my heart is on the motherland. After listening to the grand opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the officers and soldiers of the 10th Chinese peacekeeping force defense infantry detachment in Mali, who were on missions far away in West Africa, unanimously expressed that they will use firm and strong practical actions to contribute more Chinese strength to the maintenance of world peace.

“China has always adhered to the foreign policy purpose of maintaining world peace and promoting common development, and is committed to promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.” General Secretary Xi Jinping’s report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China made the officers and soldiers on the front line of peacekeeping feel the honor of their mission and the great responsibility.

Peace is like air and sunshine, benefiting without realizing it, and losing it is hard to keep. Since the beginning of this year, the security situation in Mali has been deteriorating day by day. Terrorist attacks, armed conflicts, violent crimes and other incidents have occurred frequently, and gunshots and explosions have been heard from time to time around the detachment camp. Looking at the war and turmoil in the mission area, and thinking of the peace and tranquility of the motherland, Xie Wanglin and his comrades in the squadron of the Quick Reaction Squadron couldn’t help being proud of the increasingly powerful motherland, and they also strengthened their determination to faithfully fulfill their mission and maintain world peace.

It is the second time for Xie Wanglin to go to Mali to perform a peacekeeping mission. After two peacekeeping operations, he clearly felt that the attitude of the local people towards Chinese peacekeepers had changed. “When I went to Mali for the first time, some locals looked nervous when they saw us. But this time, most of the locals saw us with a smile and a friendly wave,” said Xie Wanglin.

Over the years, on the red soil of Mali, batches of Chinese blue helmets have completed tasks such as post duty, security patrols, and armed escorts with high standards. With warmth and kindness, he has won the recognition and trust of the Malian people.

Recently, during a patrol mission, a high-speed truck suddenly stopped next to the patrol team. The driver extended a five-star red flag out of the window and warmly greeted the patrol team. This scene made a sense of warmth and pride in the hearts of the peacekeepers.

“The people’s army has always been a heroic army that the party and the people can fully trust. It has the confidence and ability to safeguard national sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, and has the confidence and ability to provide strategic support for the realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. We will make greater contributions to world peace and development.” After earnestly studying the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the officers and soldiers of the detachment were filled with excitement and excitement. A good image of a teacher, a teacher of peace.

The 42nd naval escort taskforce——

Strengthening the ocean to improve the ability to win





The 42nd naval escort taskforce sails in the Gulf of Aden.Photo by Ma Yubin, special correspondent of the People’s Liberation Army Daily

Ten years of progress are like songs, and the grand blueprint is inspiring. On October 16, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was grandly opened in Beijing. The officers and soldiers of the 42nd batch of escort taskforce of the Chinese navy on missions far away in the Gulf of Aden listened to the live event with hundreds of millions of people in China.

“This escort mission to the distant sea coincides with the victory of the Party’s 20th National Congress, which is of great significance. We must work hard, move forward courageously, and present to the event with excellent results.” Listening to the report of the Party’s 20th National Congress, the formation officers and soldiers Excited and confident. The 42nd escort fleet consists of the guided-missile destroyer Huainan, the guided-missile frigate Rizhao and the comprehensive supply ship Hoh Xil Lake. On October 15, they just took over the baton from the 41st batch of escort formations and officially started the escort mission.

“The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China emphasized that we should comprehensively strengthen training and preparation for war and improve the people’s army’s ability to win. This has greatly stimulated the training enthusiasm of the escort officers and soldiers.” The formation leader introduced that recently, they have used the task gap to organize training in multiple subjects. , to guide the officers and soldiers to transform the political enthusiasm of the celebration into practical actions to train troops and prepare for war, and continuously improve the ability to carry out various tasks.

“It is found that the suspected pirate speedboat is approaching at high speed!” Recently, with the sudden sound of the urgent battle alarm, a targeted anti-piracy exercise kicked off in the Gulf of Aden. In the face of the sudden “enemy situation”, the formation immediately entered a fighting state, and the officers and soldiers quickly rushed from the cabin to their respective battle positions. The special operations team carried guns in place, the helicopter team was ready to go, and the reconnaissance and evidence collection team recorded in real time… The formation command post calmly instructed each combat unit to take forward interception, broadcast shouting, etc. to deal with the special situation. Seeing no opportunity, the “suspected pirate speedboat” turned and drove away.

After the drill, the officers and soldiers of the formation immediately conducted a review, found weaknesses and weaknesses, and formulated rectification measures. Everyone agreed that the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has drawn a grand blueprint for the construction and development of the party, the country and the army. We must study the report well, comprehend the essence of the spirit, put it into action, comprehensively strengthen military training and preparation, strive to improve the ability to win, and make unremitting efforts to accelerate the development of the people’s army into a world-class army.

The 8th batch of military medical expert group aided to Ethiopia——

Spread friendship and spread selfless love





Members of the eighth batch of military medical experts to aid Ethiopia performed operations on patients.Photo by Xu Junyi

On October 16, the 8th batch of Chinese military medical experts to aid Ethiopia was waiting in front of the screen early to watch the live broadcast of the event. “The theme is clear, the thinking is profound, the momentum is magnificent, and it is inspiring.” Listening to the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China made by General Secretary Xi Jinping, the members of the expert group were deeply inspired, educated and motivated. They all felt that the report held high the banner, kept pace with the times, and sought truth. Pragmatism, pioneering and enterprising, is a Marxist programmatic document, pointing out the direction for the development of the party, the country and the army.

“The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out that the Chinese people are willing to join hands with the people of the world to create a better future for mankind. This makes us feel a heavier responsibility.” Ruan Zhihua, a member of the expert group, said excitedly.

Pass on the deep friendship of the Chinese people and spread selfless love with the benevolence of doctors. Since arriving in Ethiopia in May this year, the 12 members of the expert group have carefully treated patients and taught techniques patiently. The professionalism, dedication and rigorous style they have shown impressed the Egyptians. Emergency consultations for patients with cardiac arrest in the middle of the night, purchase of medical supplies to donate to aid hospitals, special lectures on medical knowledge, and organization of new crown epidemic prevention and control training… These batches of military doctors from China won the aid hospitals and local people with practical actions. trust.

Not long ago, the Egyptian Army General Hospital assisted by the expert group admitted a patient who had difficulty swallowing and could not eat normally. Egyptian medical staff suspected that the patient had a lump in the throat and suggested surgical resection, but the patient always refused the operation because of the risk. Therefore, the hospital invited Liu Zhongyu, a member of the expert group who is good at ENT to participate in the consultation.

After a detailed examination, Liu Zhongyu found that the patient’s throat was not significantly swollen, so he determined that the patient’s dysphagia was probably caused by a psychological disorder. He patiently enlightened and advised patients to actively practice swallowing. Half a month later, the patient basically returned to normal eating. “Thank you Chinese military doctors, you are amazing!” The patient expressed his gratitude excitedly during the follow-up visit.

“The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out that we should uphold the concept of sincerity, amity, sincerity and the correct concept of justice and interests to strengthen solidarity and cooperation with developing countries and safeguard the common interests of developing countries. Being on the front line of foreign aid, we deeply feel the honor of our mission.” Ruan Zhihua said firmly. , All members of the expert group will shoulder the new era and new mission with a sense of urgency and responsibility that no one can wait for, and contribute to the construction of a community with a shared future for mankind with practical actions.

The 41st naval escort taskforce——

Take responsibility for the new era





The 41st navy escort taskforce organized party members to review the oath of joining the party.Photo by PLA Daily reporter Xiang Liming

The grand meeting is inspiring, and the academic report is inspiring.

In the golden autumn season, on the Gulf of Aden, the 41st Chinese navy escort formation, which had just finished its mission, organized all officers and soldiers to listen to and watch the grand opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Listening to the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China made by General Secretary Xi Jinping, the officers and soldiers of the formation were very excited and unanimously expressed that they must study the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China seriously, further enhance their sense of mission and responsibility, not be afraid of difficulties, bravely shoulder heavy burdens, practice their fighting skills hard, and resolutely complete the party and the mission of the new era entrusted by the people.

For more than 10 years, the Chinese navy has carried out escort missions in the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somalia, and groups of escort fleets have been ploughing the waves to provide safety protection for Chinese and foreign ships. During the escort mission, the 41st batch of escort fleets escorted a total of 38 Chinese and foreign merchant ships. Not long ago, the formation had just completed the last batch of escort missions for merchant ships. When arriving at the rescue point, the protected merchant ship expressed its heartfelt thanks to the formation through VHF radio.

The trails left by the escort fleet on the Gulf of Aden not only witnessed the sincerity of the Chinese navy in embracing the world, conveying friendship and maintaining peace, but also demonstrated the responsibility of the Chinese military in the new era.

Recalling the days and nights of the escort mission, Huang Hua, chief of staff of the 41st escort taskforce, was most impressed by the experience of escorting the Panamanian-registered merchant ship “Hailan Journey” in June this year.

During that escort mission, the formation kept a safe distance from the escorted merchant ships, the radar department continued to identify targets at sea, the helicopter team was on duty throughout the whole process, and the special forces were ready to deal with emergencies at any time… When the voyage was separated, the “Hailan Journey” The crew displayed a banner of “Thanks to the Chinese Navy for escorting” and held high the five-star red flag to express their gratitude to the formation. Against the backdrop of the deep blue water, the bright five-star red flag is particularly dazzling.

“No matter how the times change, the tasks change, and the officers and soldiers change, there is always a belief that remains the same, that is: the People’s Navy is loyal to the Party, and the ships travel thousands of miles without getting lost.” During the discussion, the formation leader said with emotion that the 20th The major report clearly pointed out that achieving the goal of the army’s centenary struggle on schedule and accelerating the establishment of the people’s army into a world-class army are the strategic requirements for building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. We must continue to improve our ability to win with a more high-spirited state of mind, and forge an elite force that is ready to come, can fight, and will win the battle.

The 21st batch of multi-functional engineer units for peacekeeping to Lebanon——

Facing Life and Death Continue to Write the Glory of the Blue Helmets





Operators of the 21st batch of peacekeeping multi-functional engineer detachment to Lebanon searched and lined up in a minefield.Photo by Li Zhulin

At 4:30 a.m. local time on October 16, the officers and soldiers of the 21st batch of Chinese peacekeeping multi-functional engineer detachment to Lebanon, who were on a mission by the Mediterranean Sea, gathered in front of the TV, waiting to watch the live broadcast of the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. After listening to the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the peacekeepers were very excited and excited.

The “Blue Line” area of ​​the temporary border between southern Lebanon and Israel is considered the “death zone”. Since the 1970s, Lebanon and Israel have set up several minefields here, laying hundreds of thousands of mines. The important task of the multi-functional engineer unit is to go to the “Blue Line” minefield to clear mines and detonate them.

On August 31, the second day after the team passed the United Nations mine clearance and EOD qualification certification, the mine clearance team leader Shamasige led the team into the minefield near the “Blue Line”, and found and successfully cleared a mine.

The minefield is full of dangers, and every step into the minefield has to face unknown risks. One day, the team carried out mine sweeping as usual, but no mines were found in the three points marked with minefields on the minefield operation map – the appearance of “lost mines” meant a great risk, and the air suddenly filled with Tense atmosphere. Sharma Shige and the team members readjusted the clearing plan according to the standard operating procedure, wore heavy protective clothing, and carried out the operation carefully, but still did not find the signal source.

“This not only tests our minesweeping skills, but also tests the spirit of responsibility of the Chinese soldiers.” Sharma Shige kept reminding himself to keep calm. After digging little by little, the mine detector finally made a faint “beep” sound. With his unremitting perseverance, the second and third “lost mines” were also found one after another and were properly disposed of.

On October 6, Lazaro, commander of UNIFIL, highly praised the performance of the officers and soldiers of the detachment: “Chinese demining officers and soldiers are not afraid of danger and difficulties, and have made outstanding contributions to the peace and stability of southern Lebanon.”

“The Chinese military goes to the world, and it brings security rather than threat, opportunity rather than challenge to the world.” During the discussion, officers and soldiers of the detachment said that carrying out peacekeeping missions overseas is a heavy responsibility and a glorious mission, and they must earnestly learn from the Party’s In the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, he worked hard and moved forward bravely, and handed over a qualified answer sheet to the party and the people with excellent results.

(This edition of the manuscript was interviewed and organized by reporters Wang Min, Zhang Dan, Sun Qi, Xiang Liming, Gong Qifang, and Zhang Wenwen of the People’s Liberation Army Daily, Ma Yubin, special correspondents of the People’s Liberation Army Daily, Tu Xiaoyu, Zhang Hongrui, Li Zhichao, Zuo Shengnan, and Zhang Zhe. )



