make it rain

One of the most primitive forms of learning is the phenomenon of “habituation.” Habituation is understood as the process of decreasing the response of an organism to a repeated and continuous stimulus from the environment. In other words, it is the phenomenon by which we stop responding and reacting to certain events and situations that surround us, from having to face them so much.

Typical examples of habituation are auditory adaptation to noisy environments that at first seemed intolerable to us, acclimatization over time to certain temperatures that we considered irresistible, or feeling less pain or discomfort in the face of aversive stimuli that were originally unbearable for us.

Although it plays a necessary and functional role for survival, insofar as it allows us to adapt to changes in the environment and to reorganize our behavior to respond only to certain stimuli and not to others, habituation can also cause undesirable consequences. Thus, for example, the person may end up getting used to a progressive impoverishment of their environment without realizing it, or to stop reacting to situations or events that limit them by repeating themselves so much.

From a social point of view, habituation can lead to perceptions of low political efficacy, that is, to the self-convincing that what happens in my political environment is independent of my actions and that I cannot do anything about it. It is not difficult then to imagine why the hope of massive processes of collective habituation is the golden dream of exploitative political regimes, and at the same time the greatest risk for the viability of liberation struggles.

In his classic book The Moral Economy of the Peasant: Rebellion and Subsistence in Southeast Asia, James Scott raises the apparent paradox between two populations: one, let’s call it “A”, with much more serious material conditions and widespread poverty than the other to which we will call “B”, which despite being in a comparatively much better social situation than A’s, begins to experience the consequences of an economic and social crisis. The fact is that while A’s impoverishment process was progressive and extensive over time, B’s was sudden and fast. When asked in which of the two countries is the probability of a collective reaction of its people greater, those who believe in the primacy of “objective conditions” would say that obviously in A. However, it is the opposite. The probability of popular reaction and uprising is much greater in B. And the explanation has to do precisely with the process: in A they slowly and progressively got used to living worse. In B, there was no time for people to get used to it.

If the struggle for the democratic liberation of our country has any severe risk, it is the collective habituation to stop living to just survive. Getting used to living like prisoners in a barracks without water, without electricity, with expensive food, with lousy public services, controlled by the underworld -the white collar and the street-, with kidnapped dignity and also without the possibility of being outraged and protesting , under penalty of being punished or simply eliminated. Or get used to the fact that the government does not accept counting itself, that it resorts to all possible crimes to prevent people from expressing themselves electorally and annuls the possibility that it is the population that decides their destiny. Getting used to this, adapting to the pathological and cynical “normality” of the official party, is the first and great step to disarm the spirit, abandon the fight considering it useless, and definitively hand over the country to its captors, with us, our history and our families. inside.

On one occasion, Father Luis Ugalde, being rector of UCAB, asked the boys from the university student movements what was the reason why the Indian rain dance always worked. Faced with the disparate reactions of young people, some of whom were looking for scientific answers or rational logic to the question, Ugalde’s master lesson is forever to be remembered: the rain dance works for them because they don’t stop dancing until it rains.

Venezuela needs waters of change and dignity to rain down. But they are not going to come if we do not organize ourselves in our sectors of belonging and decide to increase the internal social pressure and the interconnection between organizations and social sectors of all kinds, unions, students, unions, grassroots popular movements and community organizations. Without this heterogeneous, active and organized social fabric, none of the other tools of the political struggle, including the electoral one, will have any chance of success. And if there is any sense in the primary process in the midst of a non-democratic environment like Venezuela’s, it is precisely to make that task of popular organization the primary objective.

It is time to dance, insistent and without rest. Dance until it rains. But, once again, a priority and unavoidable task in these times of drought to make change viable is to accelerate and deepen all processes of popular organization, both among citizens and among their sectors of belonging.

There is nothing the government fears more than the unity and organization of those who oppose it, which is almost the entire country. Because many people -dispersed, disaggregated, each to their own- are not the same as an articulated majority that can coordinate actions to advance effectively and with political direction towards their common objective, which is to get out of the miserable barracks in order to start building a country. with future.

