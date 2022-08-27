The incident on Monday, the young man was identified only yesterday: he resided in Belluno with his parents, but had been in London for three years

BELLUNO. “Come on, take me back while I dive.” But Favor Igboh, 21, never re-emerged from the waters of Lake Como. It was August 22, last Monday: only yesterday he was actually identified, his father Ernest was able to recognize him in the way of the cross that he had to face from Belluno to the city of Como.

Favor had been living in England for three years: born in Nigeria, as a child he moved to Italy with his mother Constance and father Ernest who live in a house in via dell’Anta, in Belluno. Then, at 18, the boy crossed the English Channel.

Who knows what he was doing in Como the other day, when with some friends who had come with him from Liverpool, he had probably arrived for a few days of vacation.

The Carabinieri of the Compagnia di Como, coordinated by commander Giovanni Di Nuzzo, had to work hard to link that body fished the other day from the lake to a name.

For him a tragic dive into Lake Como, immortalized forever in his mobile phone and by the surveillance cameras of the Municipality of Torno.

The boy had asked his friends to take him back: when they realized that he was not re-emerging, they gave the alarm. That last dive was also verified in the municipal cameras installed along the shore of the stretch of water: the accident took place in the late afternoon of Monday, in the stretch in front of the pier in Piazza Braga.

The same people who took him back and never saw him re-emerge, around 6 pm, called for help. The identification knot remained.

The Carabinieri of the Como Company had confirmation on Wednesday: they managed to discover the hotel room where the boy was staying, identifying a hostel in Milan where the young man was staying: in the room there were still intact suitcases and the Italian passport of Favor that made it possible to confirm his identity. On the body recovered by the fire brigade divers already on Monday evening there was in fact only a card for visitors who enter the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool with what was later confirmed to be his name.

Favor was 21 years old, he was originally from Nigeria, but in the first years of his life his family moved to Italy, his family reside in the Borgo Prà neighborhood, they work in the province: father at Costan, mother at Luxottica.

At the age of 18, Favor, who in the meantime had studied languages, had decided to move to Great Britain to work.

Occasional jobs, nothing definitive, but obviously it was enough. This summer the trip to Italy: he seems to have arrived as far as Venice, still making room in Milan, in a hostel. So Lake Como, although he was ready to leave for Austria after meeting some new friends: the destination would be Vienna, the flight had already been booked.

But in the Austrian capital, Favor never arrived. Yesterday father Ernest, together with a friend from Belluno, took the traino and with a broken heart he had to arrive in Como to recognize the body of his son.

The open investigation into the death of Favor Igboh ended with the recognition of the father: it was a tragic accident, among other things documented by the videos of friends and by the recordings of municipal surveillance cameras.

The Lombard public prosecutor Antonio Nalesso had ordered an autopsy on the young man’s body, but probably aimed at identifying the boy, something that definitely happened yesterday by his family.