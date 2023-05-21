“Make people stupid,” Cabal lashes out at ‘communist propaganda’

In her speech today, María Fernanda Cabal warned of what she considers communist propaganda that affects young people, “hypersensitive” above all, and warned that propaganda “it makes people idiots” “and the idiots vote and put us all in danger”, said.

For his part, Abascal stated that, listening to the Colombian senator, “we realize that we are facing the same problems, that Petro is the same as Sánchez”, referring to the president of the Spanish Government and leader of the Socialist Party, who is chaired by a coalition executive with the leftist group United We Can.

“In Spain, unfortunately, in recent times we have the misfortune of listening to Colombians who do not represent Colombia well and, therefore, listen to these words so clarifying I think it is very good to understand to what extent we face the same challenge,” said the Spanish politician.

Vox, like the rest of the Spanish parties, is in full campaign for the municipal and regional (regional) elections to be held on the 28th, in which the far-right party can be key in places where the conservative Popular Party (PP) wins but does not have enough votes to govern.