Make the return to school productive

Thousands of students have just returned to their respective academic classes after the end of the mid-year vacation season, a process that for some becomes traumatic and sometimes affects their performance.

In order for this academic reinstatement to be productive, we will reproduce a series of recommendations that Doris Lised García Ortiz, a graduate and magister in social studies, who is also a full-time research professor, has shared in this regard.

This specialist emphasizes that it is necessary to prepare to return to school after several days off, not only students but also parents, given the new challenges of starting another school term.

The first thing that students should do is resume their sleep habits, which are disorganized on vacation. “It is key to rest very well, so it is time to prepare rest spaces, moving away possible noises and other elements that may disturb sleep, such as cell phones in the room.”

Necessarily, the young person has to begin to become familiar again with academic activities, through the approach to books, documentaries and educational videos, these allow the abilities of human thought to be reactivated, such as memorization, reading and analysis of information, the synthesis , reflection and other skills involved in the teaching-learning processes.

It is essential to establish a list of things necessary to start classes. Educational institutions, students and their families know that they require a series of elements and tools for teaching-learning tasks.

It is also important that the budget be updated to anticipate both individual and family expenses, which is why priority purchases for the study must be established.

The issue of food is of great relevance, therefore it is necessary to build adequate nutritional minutes to resume the study days, this will affect a good school performance.

Discipline helps a lot, you can establish a visible study and rest schedule, good conditioning to learn allows you to achieve good results.

Parents and children will have to assume the commitment to know what is going to be done in colleges and universities, in order to plan and assume their own responsibilities, according to the relevant academic dates.

It is very good to review the study programs and the list of teachers who will be in charge of training young people. Education is an act of love for all those involved, which is why it is essential to worry about knowing the teacher, knowing her name and profession, for example.

Rituals are activities or symbols that mark special moments in life, these are needed to define the passage from one vital moment to another: in this case, the passage of time from rest to study.

Finally, it is necessary to have a good disposition in order to enjoy the school season to the fullest, taking into account that the socialization processes, such as daily coexistence in human groups, are what teach how to be with others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

