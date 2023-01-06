Make tomorrow’s China better

——Revelation of President Xi Jinping’s 2023 New Year’s Greetings⑤

“Tomorrow’s China, strive to create miracles”, “Tomorrow’s China, strength comes from unity”, “Tomorrow’s China, hope is placed on the youth”. In his New Year’s message in 2023, President Xi Jinping focused on “China today” and “China tomorrow”, and sent a message to hundreds of millions of people, “We must go forward indomitably and work hard to make tomorrow’s China better.” The sonorous words and ardent expectations have inspired and inspired hundreds of millions of Chinese people to take a new journey and look forward to the future.

The past year was an extremely important year in the history of the development of the party and the country. In the face of repeated delays in the epidemic and complex and severe domestic and foreign environments, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has united and led the entire party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country to face difficulties and forge ahead, and have achieved hard-won achievements. Looking back on the century of the Communist Party of China, which has weathered wind and rain and overcome obstacles, Chairman Xi Jinping sighed with emotion “how difficult and great the journey is”. If you have a dream, you don’t realize that the world is far away, set sail and set off again. The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China drew up a grand blueprint for comprehensively building a socialist modern country and comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization, sounding the clarion call of the times for a new journey. This is an expedition full of glory and dreams. Glory inspires us and dreams call us. We must show courage and energy, continue to run and forge ahead unremittingly, so as to make China a better tomorrow.

To make tomorrow’s China better, we must strengthen our will to fight. In the past year, from ice and snow athletes galloping on the field to achieve impressive results, to scientific research personnel working hard to build a powerful weapon for a big country; from the hard work of hundreds of millions of farmers to achieve the “Nineteen Lianfeng” of food production, to medical staff guarding people’s health and safety day and night… countless With hard work, struggle and sweat, people lifted the heavy Chinese answer sheet. There are still thousands of mountains and mountains ahead, but “although the road is long, it will be approached; although things are difficult, they will be accomplished if they are done.” We are full of confidence in achieving the set goals, because the joint efforts of hundreds of millions of people will gather an invincible force. As President Xi Jinping emphasized, “As long as you have the ambition of the foolish old man to move mountains, the perseverance to wear water through rocks, keep your feet on the ground, work hard, and accumulate thousands of miles, you will be able to turn the grand goal into a beautiful reality.”

To make tomorrow’s China better, we need to gather strength of unity. Unity is strength, and unity can lead to victory. Along the way, we have stabilized the economy, promoted development, fought poverty, built a well-off society, controlled the epidemic, fought major disasters, responded to the situation, and resolved crises… Facing the storms on the way forward, the Chinese people can always unite under the banner of the party to form a ” A piece of hard steel”, writes a moving chapter of “people are united, Taishan moves”. President Xi Jinping pointed out profoundly: “China is such a big country that different people will have different demands and different views on the same matter. This is normal. We must build consensus through communication and consultation.” We will mobilize all positive factors that can be mobilized to form a powerful joint force to realize the Chinese dream together. We firmly believe that “the more than 1.4 billion Chinese people think about one place and work hard toward one place. If we work together in the same boat and unite as one, there is nothing that cannot be done or hurdles that cannot be overcome.”

To make tomorrow’s China better, we must bloom the flower of youth. The prosperity of the youth leads to the prosperity of the country, and China‘s development depends on the courage and responsibility of the young people. Sprinkle sweat and help the revitalization of the vast countryside, establish a foothold in the factory workshop and strive to be first-class, commit to innovation and contribute talents on the scientific and technological front, educate people for the party and the country on the three-foot podium, and dedicate to national defense and safeguard peace at the snowy border … Today, the land of China is full of youth and vitality, and youth breeds hope. Realizing the Chinese dream is a historical relay race, and contemporary youth must strive to be the first on the track of realizing national rejuvenation. In his New Year’s message, President Xi Jinping encouraged young people to “plant a strong sense of family and country, cultivate an enterprising character, inspire youth with a fighting attitude, and live up to the times and the years of China.” Have dreams and be down-to-earth, dare to think and do things and be good at doing good things, experience in responsibility, grow up in responsibility, strive to be dreamers of great ideals, and strive to be a new force in great undertakings. Chinese youth in the new era will surely allow youth to build in an all-round way. Brilliant flowers bloom in the fiery practice of a modern socialist country.

China‘s yesterday has been written in the annals of human history, China‘s today is being created in the hands of hundreds of millions of people, and China‘s tomorrow will be even better. On the new journey, let us unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, with rock-solid confidence, the drive to seize the day, and indomitable perseverance, work hard, move forward bravely, and work together , step by step to push forward the unprecedented great cause, and strive to create a more brilliant tomorrow. (newspaper commentator)

