Make visible to sensitize

Just as fire purifies gold in the crucible, it is also necessary to submit to censorship, even if it is not comfortable, but in the exercise of what is public and in order to make management visible, it will always be necessary.

Showing our work and communicating it assertively is transcendental. For some, this exercise of making management visible can become an act of pedantry and populism, but it really is a necessary action in professional life, even more so in public, since we are continuously audited by citizens.

Our management is invaded by indicators and measurements expressed in cold figures that are not eloquent, much less express our concerns and actions.

From the previous perspective, it is important to manage well but to communicate better, in this way we are accountable to the citizens, not for applause, we must work to inspire, not to impress, we must work for a purpose.

It has always been thought that our work when it is differential and out of the ordinary speaks for itself.

It is the facts that make others recognize us, rather than talking about ourselves.

However, it is necessary to demonstrate what we do to legitimize our management and leadership style.

After all, directing implies a series of challenges and opportunities that we must not overlook.

Under the aura of a public official, the conviction to do things well and with a vocation for service must always prevail, identify talents, listen, and be pragmatic.

It is not healthy to lead with an unhealthy spirit or in pursuit of personal glory, ignoring the contribution of others.

One must live according to the institutional objectives, trying to be guided by the heart, and when making complex decisions allow that human side to unbalance the balance.

It is appropriate to bring up the following biblical expression “by their works you will know them7”, used with relative frequency in various scenarios, which has its source in demonstrating our management with deeds and not with words or intentions.

It is clear, it is the works, the facts, the results, the concrete actions, the tangible, the measurable that demonstrate our leadership capacity.

That is to say, it is not about pompous strategies, nor about figures that attract by their good vocabulary or by a dazzling appearance.

It is transcendental to communicate the best possible achievements and results. Therefore, this tool can be used as a positioning strategy and not let our figure get lost in anonymity and among people without legacy and memory.

We must tune in thinking, feeling and acting; likewise, live coherently.

It is worth remembering the old saying, the tree is known by its fruits and I would add, that that tree is the one that most people throw stones at.

I invite you to work with conviction and passion without expecting anything in return, however, show what you do with humility and moderation, but always keep in mind that there is only one step from modesty to anonymity.

