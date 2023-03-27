Investing in real estate increases the value of the property and offers many advantages. In order to increase the value of your property, professional advice and evaluation regarding the project and the appropriate financing is important. Depending on the scope and size of the project, the savings banks offer individual options.

Stability, reserves and security in old age: A property as a large, long-term investment has a multitude of advantages. In addition to freedom and independence, owners can benefit from wealth accumulation with an increasing market value. Overall, there are many factors that can positively affect the value of a property. It is important to obtain professional advice beforehand and to carry out a comprehensive valuation of the property in order to identify the best opportunities to increase the market value. Modernization, renovation or refurbishment measures contribute significantly to the increase in value.

Differences and goals: refurbishment Major restoration or refurbishment of a building or property, often necessary to repair structural or functional damage. This may involve parts of the property needing to be renewed or replaced, such as the roof, facade, stairwell, foundation, load-bearing walls or beams. The aim of the refurbishment is to make the property functional again and to restore its stability and security. modernization Comprehensive makeover and update of a property to bring it up to date with the latest technology. Upgrading can involve replacing old or obsolete technology with more modern ones, such as heating or air conditioning, electricity, plumbing, and security systems. The aim of the modernization is to improve energy efficiency and to make the property more economical and sustainable. renovation Comprehensive updating or beautification of a building or property to make it more attractive and comfortable. Renovations can include interior remodeling or changes such as new floors, walls or paint, new kitchen or bathroom, or even furniture refurbishment. The aim of the renovation is to improve the appearance and comfort of the property.

Overall, the decision to upgrade, refurbish or refurbish depends on specific needs and goals. It is important to determine the type and amount of work required to choose the best option for the property and its occupants. Then the appropriate and coordinated financing of the project should be considered.

Financing and funding opportunities for your projects: tips and measures

New windows, a new kitchen, new heating and more – owners can use the current low interest rates profitably to improve and design comfort, energy efficiency or accessibility. The savings banks offer an optimal financing option for every project and provide support with expert advice on the subject of subsidies.

Big projects

For modernization or renovation plans in the near future, is a classic Real estate loan or mortgage loan an attractive option. The savings banks make the required amount available, which is repaid as a constant monthly rate over the entire fixed interest period. The amount of the repayment and the fixed interest rate are determined jointly.

The advantages are fast processing and reliable planning over the entire term. It is important to note that the loan is often secured by a mortgage on the property, which requires an entry in the land register. For this reason, the real estate loan is particularly suitable for larger modernization projects.

Medium and small projects

For smaller modernizations and renovations such as the purchase of a new kitchen, the Savings bank personal loan a suitable choice. This means that modernization can be started quickly and easily, and planning can be carried out reliably over the entire term. In contrast to a mortgage loan, the loan is not secured by a mortgage on the property, but the interest rates are often higher here than with a classic real estate loan.

Future projects

To prepare for future upgrades and renovations, a LBS home savings contract money can be saved today. Particularly attractive: the currently low interest rates are secured by bargain hunters for possible financing in the future. The combination of savings and cheap financing is particularly advantageous.

In addition, employers and the state can help save under certain conditions: The employer pays up to 40 euros a month into the building society savings contract through capital-forming benefits. In addition, the employee savings bonus can be awarded by the state.

Fundable Projects

Whether building or buying, a energetic renovation or a barrier-free conversion : The state supports many projects in your own home. About the federal

Development bank KfW (credit institution for reconstruction) Grants and low-interest loans can be obtained, which, in combination with financing from the Sparkasse, make real living dreams come true.