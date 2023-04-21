Maker Faire Rome 2023, schools can apply for the Call for Schools until 31 May

Eleventh edition of Maker Faire Rome – The European Edition 2023, the great European fair dedicated to innovation, creativity and know-how, which will dedicate a space to innovative projects conceived by schools and students, will be present in Rome from 20 as of October 22, 2023.

Schools wishing to submit their application will be able to participate in the Call for Schools dedicated to upper secondary schools by 31 May, through the promotion of innovative and original projects born on

school desks.

For each non-Roman school that will participate in attendance, a portion of the travel and accommodation expenses to participate in the event will be reimbursed after the event. The maximum refundable amount is 700 euros.

