Makeup tips to look amazing this 2023

One of the trends that are currently appropriating is the makeup industryand with it the different styles, looks, designs and colors with which people feel identified vary.

From the most daring styles to the most sensual, and from the strongest shades to the most delicate, this year 2023 fashion took over the calendars. It should be remembered that, since the pandemic, makeup has gone up on a high scale and this has become an authentic way of representing the lifestyle of each person who puts on makeup.

At present and with a new proposal for ‘On Fire’ eye makeup, designing striking styles became a trend and with the clear reason to highlight the look. Besides, This 2023 proposes to leave the comfort zone and start using bright, strong shades that help highlight the eye area.

But these are not the only stars of the show, because the lips also appropriate the trend of ‘Beauty’.

This fashion trend aims to highlight the naturalness of women, that is why the use of earth tones, perfect skin, fully hydrated lips and simple shadows, they are the perfect look to look incredible day by day. In addition, this makeup has been adapted in the best way for women. authentic fashion and style.

The characteristics to look incredible this 2023

There are several styles that are taking the world of beauty by storm, and here are some tips to look amazing this second quarter of the year.

dark lips: Use red, or dark tones, such as gray colors on the lips. Naturalness: Apply moisturizers before putting on makeup and remove makeup before bed. Glitter: Use this tool to highlight your authentic look. Discontinued Eliyener: Getting away from the traditional eyeliner is one of today’s trends, using discontinuous lines and own styles. Use bar makeup items: Currently, stick products (lipsticks, concealers, blush) have become the best company, since they are easily accessible and long-lasting. Gloss: Using super bright lips is a trend from 2001 that is currently taking over fashion.

Undoubtedly, there are many steps you can take to be at the fashion of this 2023, but the most important thing is that you bring beauty from the continuous care of your face, cleaning and moisturizing.