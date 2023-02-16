One of the best and most recognized beauty queen trainers in the country knows the department of Huila perfectly well since he is a native of the municipality of Garzón and, therefore, he began his professional life in the Bambuco National Reign.

HUILA DIARY, HISTORY

By: Johan Edward Rojas Lopez

Historically, the tricolor country has been characterized by the various reigns that take place, which have been transformed and for some have been losing strength for various reasons. However, what is certain is that the role of women in various contexts, in fact, in beauty pageants have contributed to the struggle to empower their voices.

César Prado, is a prominent coach, queen preparer and beauty pageant producer, who from an early age found his vocation and one of the reasons to live. He came from one of the most popular neighborhoods of the diocesan capital of the department, to today be a reference at a national and international level with his own method in the comprehensive preparation of the various candidates for various beauty pageants.

His dreams have followed the course of life and, therefore, six years ago he decided to bet on entrepreneurship with ‘Cesar Prado. Queens’ House

He grew up next to his mother, two sisters and a nephew, who, due to the work dynamics they had at first, did not agree with his decision to dedicate himself to art and little knew his soul’s desires, however, the ‘letters’ were already they were played and his purpose was able to identify him without problem, since since he can remember, he was linked to artistic activities, fashion and reigns; a talent that exploded during the festivities of San Pedro and San Juan.

One step at a time

Given the economic situation of his family, he grew up knowing the importance of working to survive, which is why he sold a variety of products in the main streets of the municipality that saw him grow, something that he alternated with dancing and preparing queens. Later, and in search of new opportunities, he decided to move to the Huilense capital with the savings obtained by selling fruits, food and flowers.

When he arrived in Neiva, a theater group welcomed him with open arms and gave him the opportunity to start building the road that was a bit cloudy at that time, but today is full of gratitude, light and success. While there, he began working as a theater and dance teacher for children and the elderly, which prompted him to study for a university degree.

Under this logic, while working in parallel in several places during the day, at nightfall, he became an outstanding student of Social Communication and Journalism, an area very similar to his ideals. That path led him to coincide with professionals in the field and some people who gave him a hand while he managed to stabilize himself financially.

“I have always been involved with art and when I made the decision to move to Neiva to follow these steps, my family was not so in agreement because they wanted me to study a career that would provide economic stability, but that never called me attention and now I think that something that gives one emotional and spiritual richness is more important. My childhood was difficult economically and, therefore, my family could not support me and they believed that I should stay working at Garzón”, she affirmed.

It may interest you: In search of the reactivation of some public transport routes in Neiva

looking to grow

In that process, he made another decision that brought him even closer to his great dream, because taking into account his constant visit to Bogotá in the company of the university to enjoy the various artistic festivals; He decided to settle in the Colombian capital, since he perceived all the opportunities he needed in the midst of the cold that caresses the dreams of many citizens of the peripheries.

“In Bogotá there are more possibilities in the entire artistic area and my dream had always been to study performing arts. I came to realize that dream, finish my degree in Social Communication and Journalism, but, in addition, I continued to be a professor at colleges and universities, “said the queens preparer.

Being in those scenarios, he began his connection with the candidates who were going to represent various territories in the Bambuco National Reign and, at that time, he began his work with beauty queens professionally. Basically, that was the platform that allowed her to train to later receive candidates for the National Beauty Contest. From that moment she has not stopped, because she has been behind the preparation of many candidates.

Since he was a child, he stood out for being restless, questioning everything and being an innate leader, an essence that he still preserves and projects in his profession. Being a representative of his school, Municipal Youth Councilor and being in charge of some artistic, recreational and social campaigns, helped him to form a path that was definitely his.

Thus, he explained that, “when I was doing my thesis, my tutor knew that I work professionally preparing queens and that this is what I lived for, that is why he suggested that I start investigating this area that has often not been so explored. This is how I approached my degree thesis where I merged the performing arts and social communication”.

It came from one of the most popular neighborhoods of the diocesan capital of the department, to today be a reference at a national and international level

Importance of Beauty Pageants

All this journey has made him an authority in this area and, therefore, he considers that these scenarios are essential for the training of other people since it allows them to control their fears and achieve their dreams. Understanding that, he began to identify certain details that allow achieving those victories. From there, his main tool is to prepare them for a lifetime and not for a contest.

“I understood the importance of leaving a legacy and helping to fulfill a dream. From this, I made the decision to dedicate myself only to the preparation and study complementary things such as psychology, image consulting, makeup and hairstyle, to understand beauty beyond aesthetics, to understand girls from the emotional and spiral part and so on. I managed to succeed because it is an ideal complement”, said the coach.

A big responsibility

Although for him the preparation of queens is not complex because he has been in this dynamic for a long time and he is passionate about his profession, he recognizes the high level of responsibility that this work demands, since this exercise involves the life project of a woman and requires of the focus necessary to shine fully on any stage.

“Beauty is power and they have the ability to open doors, reach people and be a tool to get things done faster. That power can achieve unimaginable things if women manage to understand that tool. I feel that beauty pageants are extremely important because they are a replicating platform for stories that influence and transform lives. That is where beauty gains so much power and women today are having much more participation in all spaces, telling stories that have an impact ”, she added.

And it is that beyond preparing queens, they empower women who are a reference of help for many people. That is the impact generated by beauty pageants, which has also evolved hand in hand with the world, which is why it is important for him that now all forms of expression for women be considered and all types of women can be expressed. from his daily life.

Also read: The other side of the Inter-American Court’s condemnation of the Colombian State for the extermination of the UP

Nobody is a prophet in their own land

Being a native of the department of Huila, he stated that it has been difficult to enter the region with his work despite the wide appreciation he has at the national and international level. According to him, the doors have not been opened to him at the government level, however, he continues to believe in the land that allowed him to grow and he looks forward to working here very soon. He even dared to mention that the only thing the representatives of the department lacked in beauty pageants was support.

dreams go on

His dreams have followed the course of life and, therefore, six years ago he decided to bet on entrepreneurship with ‘Cesar Prado. Casa de Reinas’, an international center for the preparation of queens where women from all over the world come in search of their own method of preparation called ‘Theatrical Communication’, where assertive social communication is fused with theater. This, among other projects, has been his best decision because it allowed him to make his way in a complex sector.

But that was not all; Some time later he created the ‘Cesar Prado’ foundation located in his hometown of Garzón, Huila. This dream, which also originated six years ago, was consolidated with the aim of supporting more than a thousand children in the sector with educational and recreational campaigns and gifts, as well as giving them the wings to get ahead and the parents believe in these projects of life.

Prado was also the creator of the Miss Teen Colombia beauty contest, for girls from 13 to 18 years old, which is a leader in the fight against bullying and discrimination. In addition, he was the brilliant mind behind the Miss Petite beauty pageant, created for women of legal age who are less than 1.65 cm tall and as if that were not enough, he has a modeling school. From now on he will continue in the fight and preparation to win several international crowns, since he considers that this year is the ideal one to reap the fruits sown.

And it is that beyond preparing queens, they empower women who are a reference of help for many people.

A monopolized environment

His start as a queen preparer was given working in another team of workers where he contributed to the consolidation of several Misses Colombia, however, he cannot speak much about that racking given an existing rivalry in that world that is monopolized.

“When I made the decision to become independent, many people were uncomfortable because the work of preparing queens in Colombia was highly monopolized by a single team; So when I managed to get out, perhaps they felt strong competition and along that path, lies, deceit, and fabricated statements began to appear to discredit me. I am glad that I have been growing and we are doing better every time. I have fought a lot against that same monopoly showing that there are other techniques and more trainers, the good thing is that the path has proved me right”, assured César Prado.