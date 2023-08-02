Making young people fit for the future

Everyone is talking about digitization – but not everyone can participate. The Essen project “Hey Alter!”, led by founder Dirk Bussler, supports disadvantaged children and young people with PCs or laptops and thus in acquiring digital skills.

Media or togetherness, transfers or lessons: more and more things are happening in the digital world. It is open to all and yet inaccessible to many. Because computers and mobile devices are not a matter of course for everyone, with dramatic consequences for children and young people in particular: without these tickets to the digital cosmos, there is a risk of social isolation, without digital skills future prospects become cloudy.

A challenge that the Essen project “Hey, Alter!” accepted. A project “with which we give companies and private individuals the opportunity to do something very specific and easily for disadvantaged young people,” explains Michael Manderscheid, himself technical manager at “Hey, Alter!” and in “real” (professional) life responsible together with network and software specialists for control center systems for highly critical long-distance networks. We present “Hey, dude!” as part of our “Everyday Heroes” campaign, a cooperation between FUNKE and Wohnbau eG.

“With a computer, time or money donation, a child from our city can be helped to acquire digital skills.” Fit for the future – “Hey, dude!” makes it possible. Because there are possibilities! Where there is enormous demand on the one hand, there is certainly supply on the other. Rapid technical progress means that companies and private individuals quickly bring themselves up to date again. The useful life of computers or laptops is short, while the devices are still fully functional. Bringing this offer together with the need – that’s the task of “Hey Alter”. The nucleus of this idea was and is in Braunschweig. Creative spirit Dirk Bußler founded the branch in Essen during the Corona pandemic and immediately made the premises available with the Verbraucherreform shop on Kopstadtplatz in the city center. After all, hundreds of PCs or laptops want to be temporarily stored, and the effort is enormous anyway. Michael Manderscheid: “All of this has to be inventoried and processed.” The consumer reform shop also offers another advantage: “People are impulsive and help at short notice. So they can easily hand in their donations to us.”

First and foremost, “Hey, dude!” helps children and young people to participate digitally. “Through this project, they experience a willingness to help.” Being financially weak is no reason to hide or be ashamed, nationality and origin play no role anyway, according to Manderscheid. But it’s not just the youngsters who benefit. There are the volunteers, who of course first contribute their know-how on the subject of IT. But: The group consists of people from all social classes, “from IT specialists and managers to refugees and young people in integration measures to people who are retired or unemployed”. The different focal points result in a professional exchange that the group feels is very valuable. And: “With us, volunteers learn how to process IT components and how to use alternative operating systems.”

And nature is a winner too. Used IT components don’t end up on the scrap heap, they are breathed new life into. Michael Manderscheid: “If an asset can no longer be ‘saved’, we take care of ecological reuse or disposal.”

“Hey, dude!” – a “win-win-win situation”.

“Hey, dude!” Essen is one of more than 30 locations in Germany and is supported by the VerbraucherreformShop, the Essen Volunteer Agency, Caritas Essen, the Kopstadtplatz Stadtlichtung initiative and the companies elorec and CitX. The team is asking for donations, the appeal is aimed at companies, institutions and private households. “Hey, dude!” is also still looking for helping hands for the preparation.

