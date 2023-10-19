Mako, the robot surgeon that performs joint replacements in Colombia

Medicine and technology are intertwined in an exciting advancement in the field of orthopedic surgery in Colombia. In Colombia, it is estimated that more than 10,000 hip or knee replacements are performed each year.

Innovation in the field of medicine has led to great advances in the treatment of orthopedic conditions, such as knee and hip surgeries, very common interventions in the Colombian population. Thousands of adults need an intervention of this type to guarantee a good quality of life, which translates into significant sums of money for the Colombian health system.

The Mako robotic arm, manufactured by the company Stryker, uses a combination of high-resolution imaging and computer-aided surgical planning. This arm assists surgeons in performing orthopedic procedures, particularly knee and hip replacement surgeries.

In Colombia, it is estimated that more than 10,000 hip or knee replacements are performed each year. These replacements occur in 90 percent of cases in people over 60 years old, but in recent years there has been a need to do them in people over 40 years old, in young people who have presented primary osteoarthritis and in children who had a hip dysplasia or knee trauma.

The precision and personalization of these surgeries are, without a doubt, the determining factors for their success and it is thanks to new technologies that orthopedic specialists are ensuring that patients achieve an optimal quality of life after undergoing through the operating room.

Hip osteoarthritis occurs mainly in older people.

The arrival of Mako, initially to Barranquilla and soon to other cities in the country, is the result of years of research by professionals and specialists, which seeks to improve the procedures and recovery time of patients who undergo surgery to replace some of his joints by a prosthesis.

Robotic surgery has changed the way medical professionals approach orthopedic procedures. Stryker, through its next-generation robotic surgery platform, ensures that knee and hip surgeries have good levels of precision, safety and recovery thanks to its technology.

This offers great benefits for the patient’s health as robotics allows surgeons to make cuts and movements with unparalleled accuracy, which minimizes damage to surrounding tissues and nerves and translates into a faster recovery and a decrease in postoperative pain.

In addition, more precise preoperative planning is offered through 3D images of the patient, allowing the surgeon to adapt the intervention to the individual needs of each patient, optimizing long-term results and functionality.

With this type of intervention, the patient achieves less invasion and the incisions are smaller. Additionally, access is more precise in surgical areas, which reduces physical trauma for the patient and results in faster healing.

Other benefits of this robotic arm are:

Reduction of surgical times

Improved efficiency in the operating room, thanks to robotic precision, leads to shorter surgical times, allowing hospitals to perform more procedures in a given period of time. Knee replacements can be done in up to two hours.

Shorter hospital stay

Due to accelerated recovery, patients require shorter hospital stays, freeing up beds and resources for other patients in need of care.

Lower complication rate

Robotic precision reduces the risk of surgical errors and complications, which in turn decreases the costs associated with treating postoperative problems.

