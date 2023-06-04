Malacatos a lo grande – breaking latest news

Efrain Borrero E.

Luis Felipe Mora used to say that Malacatos is the most beautiful parish in the Loja canton. Reproducing the words of the eminent Franciscan priest, Fray Vicente Solano, about that enchanting orchard, he wrote: “Such a beautiful spectacle will never be erased from my imagination; and I would give the most expensive thing of my life so that it would be renewed in me”.

It is that the beautiful valley of Malacatos fills our sight with splendor with its different shades of green and its fascinating landscapes. Its spring weather makes the stay cozy, and wherever we go we breathe the perfume of orchards constantly in bloom, the smell of cane fields spread out like a carpet, and that of its black and exquisite coffee.

Malacatos is a parish steeped in history. Historical sources give reason that it was known as a province until the end of the 17th century with the name of Valladolid. It was established as an ecclesiastical and civil parish in 1691, which is why it is considered one of the oldest in the Diocese of Loja.

In the center of the peaceful parish city stands the imposing Diocesan Sanctuary of Señor de la Caridad, with a neoclassical Renaissance style, proclaimed as such on August 25, 1995, by the Venerable Cardinal Bernardino Echeverría Ruiz. Initially it was a small church with its rectory built on the basis of a wall. In 1942 it was demolished by order of the priest Alfredo Narváez and the new temple was built on it. The priest Aurelio Abarca enthusiastically continued the work whose culmination corresponded to the priest Víctor Manuel Reyes. In 1985 Father Miguel Ángel Abad began a new reconstruction that is maintained until today.

The Lord of Charity is an image of Jesus sacrificed, venerated for many years. The devotees called it that because in the construction of the temple there was the economic contribution of rich and poor; that is, the Temple was built thanks to the “charity” of the people.

Throughout time several generations of men dedicated to the cultivation of music have appeared, highlighting the name of the musician and educator Miguel Cabrera, a gentle man with an open spirit. It is known that, when the priest Simón Rodríguez Jaramillo took charge of the parish, he managed to form the first known Band, back in the 1880s.

Later, the second Band of Musicians of Malacatos was organized thanks to the generosity of Manuel Ignacio Godoy, a distinguished Malacatan benefactor, who imported a valuable complete set of instruments to donate to his native land, paying for the teacher instructor out of his pocket.

Malacatos has been a fertile ground for distinguished professionals and men of letters who have excelled at the provincial and national levels. Let us remember the names of the brothers Luis Emilio and Rafael Rodríguez Palacios, who tragically died in November 1979 at the Catamayo airport, when he was acting as Minister of State in the Government of President Jaime Roldós. They were the sons of Manuel Rodríguez, an enthusiastic promoter of many parish works.

Also in my memory is the name of Zoilo Néstor Silverio Jiménez, a civil engineer by profession, born on July 16, 1931. A gentle man appreciated by the community of Loja for his virtues. He married the lovely former Queen of Macará, Digna Dolores Arias Sánchez. He exercised some public and private functions inherent to his profession. He was a founding member of the COSURCA Company and rector of the Private Technical University of Loja.

When he retired, together with his beloved Digna Dolores, he returned to the Valley of Eternal Spring, as Malacatos is known, to enjoy more life in their remaining years. So it was, until March 17, 2022, he passed away before the sorrowful look of his faithful and inseparable wife.

Another Malacatense who does not forget his beloved land is the illustrious Víctor Manuel Bastidas Jiménez. With his worthy wife, Inés Victoria Riofrío Rentería, they frequently travel from Guayaquil, the city of his residence, to enjoy pleasant days and remember past times.

Víctor Manuel Bastidas Jiménez, graduated in engineering in Romania, has erected the pride of Lojanos in style, exercising the functions of rector of the Escuela Superior Politécnica del Litoral, for twelve years, and four as vice-rector, periods in which he was evident the excellence and category acquired by this prestigious center of higher education. His respectable word was always a reference and guide for the achievement of great objectives. His passionate vocation as a youth educator was a stimulus for his students.

Aníbal Arévalo Vallejo, an agronomist, also stood out as Director of the then Northern Technical University Extension, based in Ibarra, in circumstances that the National University of Loja, in solidarity with the desires of the Imbabureños students, assumed responsibility for its conduction , on March 31, 1982, which was the step prior to the creation of the Universidad Técnica del Norte, on July 18, 1986. He currently resides in Quito.

In the literary field, the distinguished writer Carlos Alfonso Carrión Figueroa, born on January 25, 1944, shines with his own light. He obtained his PhD in Letters from the Complutense University of Madrid. He is a professor at the Faculty of Educational Sciences of the National University of Loja. Among his twenty books are short stories, novels, essays and journalistic works.

He has received multiple recognitions and has obtained numerous awards inside and outside the country, such as first place in the Virgen del Carmen national contest in Zaragoza, Spain; first place in the national contest José de la Cuadra, Ecuador; first place in the national literature contest Joaquín Gallegos Lara, Ecuador; first place in the Pablo Palacios national literature contest, Ecuador; first place in the Latin Heritage Foundation Literature Contest, Washington; and, first place in the national literature contest Miguel Riofrío, Ecuador.

Malacatenses are industrious, fighter, enterprising and visionary people. Two of his distinguished sons: Emilio Policarpo Álvarez and Manuel Esteban Godoy, led to the generation of the two most important industries in the city of Loja.

The first, together with four Loja sugar cane growers, established the Sociedad Anónima Industria Lojana Embotelladora de Licores – ILELSA-, in 1961. Years later, his son Humberto Álvarez Bastidas was the great manager for the business transformation of ILELSA, whose products reached a position significant in the national market and among compatriots worldwide, especially with its star product Cantaclaro. His descendants took over and are successfully advancing toward achieving great goals.

The second, whose selfless work with his wife Blanca Vicenta Ruiz bore fruit in the great corporation Industria Lojana de Especerías -ILE-, which currently provides Ecuadorian homes with spices, condiments, aromatic herbs, sauces, pastes, essences and other ingredients to elevate the taste of food.

His descendants, following the tenacious example of Manuel Esteban Godoy, have expanded the company to international markets, such as the United States, Spain and Chile, with the projection of reaching other countries.

There will surely be other names of important people, for whose omission I apologize. It has been my endeavor to refer to Malacatos, which must be talked about in a big way because of the fertility of its land and fascinating landscapes; for his story and for his outstanding men and women.