Malaga to host Basketball Champions League Final Four – Sport News

2022-23 BCL championIn the event that will determine the Unicajafrom Germany Telekom Baskets Bonnfrom Israel Hapoel Bank Yahav Jerusalem and from Spain Lenovo Tenerife teams will compete. The semi-finals of the tournament will be played on Friday, May 12, and the final and third place match will be played on Sunday, May 14. The Final Four draw will be held in Malaga on Tuesday, 25 April.

BCL CEO’su Patrick ComninosIn a statement on the subject, “As we approach the Final Four, we have seen a great interest from the host candidates, which clearly shows that the interest in the organization for this event is constantly growing. We received tangible commitments from several clubs, each of which provided the perfect conditions to host the event. Ultimately, however, we chose Malaga, which went beyond guaranteeing that the 2023 BCL Final Four would be a successful event. Malaga and Unicaja because of the dedication, enthusiasm and closeness of the fans to their team. “They convinced us that their energies would turn the 2023 Final Four into a kind of ancient event that left an unbeatable mark on the city, the region and the local community.”

The tournament has a seating capacity of 11,300 and is the largest indoor multi-purpose gym in southern Spain, where host Unicaja plays their home matches. Sports Palace Jose Maria Martin Carpenawill take place in.

