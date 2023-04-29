Home » Malchin: Drugs seized – telltale power consumption | > – News
News

As of: 04/29/2023 6:28 p.m

High power consumption led the police to a gazebo in Malchow (Mecklenburgische Seenplatte district) on Saturday morning. Officials had received a tip that the garden owner was growing cannabis plants there, driving up electricity consumption. When checking the tip, the police actually found several – partly harvested – hemp plants and other substances. In consultation with the Neubrandenburg public prosecutor’s office and the Neubrandenburg district court, the search of the 37-year-old’s apartment in Waren was ordered. There, the officials secured utensils for the consumption of narcotics. The man is now being investigated for violating the Narcotics Act.

