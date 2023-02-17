Original title: Maldives visa-free entry into force, Beijing becomes a popular source of tourists Several travel platforms have launched self-guided travel products, and the booking volume of some platforms has increased by 15 times year-on-year Yesterday (17th), the mutual visa exemption agreement between China and the Maldives came into effect. After the news was announced, searches for products related to the Maldives rose by 200% on multiple travel platforms including Ctrip, Qunar, Tongcheng, Fliggy, and Tuniu. At present, various platforms have launched a large number of tourism products related to Maldives, providing consumers with a variety of choices. According to the data, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Hangzhou, Nanjing, etc. have become the most popular source of tourists traveling to the Maldives recently. The news of Maldives’ visa exemption has effectively stimulated consumers’ desire to travel. On the Ctrip platform, the number of product views destined for the Maldives increased by 200% month-on-month within half an hour. Data from Tongcheng Travel also shows that as of yesterday morning, the popularity of travel searches in the Maldives has increased by 63%. As a popular travel destination for Chinese tourists, air tickets and hotels to Maldives are the most concerned content of tourists. According to the big data of Qunar, as of 10 am yesterday, the search volume of hotels in Maldives increased by 126% from the previous month. Among them, the search for hotels near North Male Atoll increased by 3 times from the previous month. Since the resumption of group outbound travel on February 6, the popularity of Maldives group and “air ticket + hotel” independent travel package products has continued to rise. According to Ctrip data, since February 6, the search volume of Maldives has increased by 150% compared with the same period in January, and the booking volume of related products has increased by more than 50% month-on-month. So far, Fliggy’s bookings for Maldives travel products this month have increased 15 times year-on-year. The Maldives products on the Tuniu platform are mainly divided into two categories. Among them, the bookings of single hotel packages accounted for 49%, and the “air ticket + hotel” products accounted for 51%. Facing the enthusiasm of consumers, major travel platforms have launched a large number of Maldives travel products recently. The Beijing Youth Daily reporter learned that Ctrip has recently launched nearly 300 Maldives “air ticket + hotel” packaged and packaged products. Tourists prefer to choose independent travel packaged products. 40% of users choose independent travel with an average per capita of 14,000 to 23,000 yuan. Pack or group products. Among the currently hot-selling Maldives “air ticket + hotel” packaged products on the Ctrip platform, the most popular one is Lily Island Free Travel, and one of the most concerned products is “Maldives Lily Island 6 Days 4 Nights Free Travel”, priced at 21,577 yuan per person Starting from 10 days, it not only includes three meals and children’s board and lodging, but also includes snorkeling in coral areas, sunset fishing, sunset cruises or excursions to residential islands. In addition, Kuramathi Island and Emerald Island are also popular choices for tourists. At present, the turnover of Ctrip Lily Island Free Travel has exceeded 10 million. At present, Qunar has also launched 5-day free travel products such as Lily Island, Kuramathi Island, and Central Grande Island, and Beijing and Shanghai have direct flights to the Maldives for sale, of which Beijing has three flights per week and Shanghai every Thursday class, the price starts from 4400 yuan. According to the search data from Fliggy, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Hangzhou, Nanjing, etc. have become the most popular source of tourists traveling to the Maldives recently. Similarly, data from Tuniu shows that Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou are the cities with the most parent-child groups among tourists to the Maldives. It is understood that Tongcheng Travel has launched dozens of Maldives free travel products. According to the person in charge of Tongcheng Travel, the Maldives is one of the high-end island vacation destinations that Chinese tourists pay the most attention to, and it is also one of the first batch of pilot outbound and group tour destinations after the epidemic. After the visa-free policy takes effect, tourists holding Chinese passports can stay in the Maldives for no more than 30 days without a visa. Prior to this, direct flights from Beijing and Shanghai to the Maldives have resumed successively, and the price of round-trip direct flights on most dates has dropped below 10,000 yuan. This series of policies provides convenience for Chinese tourists who love island tours, and will trigger the continued popularity of Maldives tourism in the near future.

