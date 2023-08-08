Maldonado delivered technical aid to residents of Los Barrancos de Fajardo

The Mayor of the Sotillo municipality, José Gregorio Maldonado, accompanied by the first lady Ana María de Maldonado, delivered the help techniques to people with disabilities as a response to the 1×10 system of Good Government.

The delivery of technical aids benefited inhabitants of the Barranco I and Caramacatal sectors of the Los Barrancos de Fajardo parish.

The highest civil authority indicated that the reports were made through line 58 of the VenApp application of the aforementioned system.

“We are delivering technical aid to our neighbors, who communicated directly with the President, Nicolás Maduro, and Governor Ernesto Luna, who immediately responded to the request,” he said.

It is important to note that the activity took place in conjunction with the three levels of government, in addition to the leadership of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), heads of the Hugo Chávez Battle Units (UBCH) and community and street leaders .

Maryelis García, inhabitant of the Barranco I community and mother of the beneficiary Enmanuel Viscochea, expressed her gratitude to the Mayor and the first lady, for making possible the delivery of technical assistance, since previously she had to carry the minor in her arms.

For her part, Elba Bolívar stressed that it was her daughter who made the report for the application, “thanks to Governor Luna; Today the mayor “Cheo” brought me this wheelchair to my house, an achievement of the revolution,” she stressed.

