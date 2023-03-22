▲ Source = Getty Image Bank

A woman in her 40s was arrested for illegally filming using a bidet in a women’s bathroom at a health checkup center in Seoul.

According to the Seoul Seocho Police Station on the 22nd, a man in his 40s was charged with violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Violence Crimes (filming using a camera, etc.) and is under investigation.

Mr. A is accused of illegally filming by hiding a camera in a health checkup center and oriental medicine clinic women’s bathroom in Gangnam, Seoul. He committed the crime by disassembling the toilet bidet with a screwdriver, inserting an illegal USB-shaped camera, and reassembling it.

The police, who started the investigation after a report from an official at the examination center who was suspicious of the sound coming from the bathroom, conducted a search and seizure of Mr. A’s five mobile phones, laptops, and computers.

As a result, 146 illegal filmings were found, and at least 150 victims were investigated.

In the police investigation, Mr. A is known to have stated, “The bidet of a certain company is easy to install a camera, so I aimed for that and committed the crime.”

Concerned that there may be another camera, the police are in the process of confirming it, and as they continue to conduct digital forensics, they are trying to figure out the exact extent of the damage.