Malicious people pose as Essmar workers

Malicious people, they pose as workers of the portfolio team and collections of the Santa Marta Public Services Company, to charge users for supposed ‘services’ whose purpose is to leave them free of any problems they have with the company. Those involved arrive at the homes under the home visit modality and carry out the act.

The company makes a call and warns citizens to use the communication channels authorized by the essmar e.s.p. such as; service Jivochat which can be found on the website www.essmar.gov.co, the number of WhatsApp 3008721133 and email This email address is being protected from spam bots. You need to have JavaScript enabled to view it..

On the other hand, they stress to users that they avoid giving money in exchange for the provision of any service, in addition, the emails they are issued from institutional accounts, which are identified with the extension ‘@essmar.gov.co’.

Similarly, he reiterated that the workers of the entity are fully identified with the institutional card, which, has on its back a QR code that confirms the relationship of the official; Finally, to know the processes and states of the provision of services, you must communicate through from the Unified Call Center 116 or 4209676 and in person at the Customer Service Centers located at Calle 22 N° 22-111- Barrio Villa Jardín and at the Arrecife shopping center, local 110.

