He was caught by the nose of Crai, the anti-drug dog of the Guardia di Finanza. An international drug trafficker who had just landed from the Dominican Republic in a wheelchair was stopped on arrival at Malpensa airport: the man, in fact, pretended to be disabled, thus thinking of escaping the controls, but the Fiamme Gialle, following Crai’s nose, they decided to inspect his wheelchair: in the padding there were 13 kg of cocaine.

