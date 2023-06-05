Malta commends the major reforms launched by Morocco under the leadership of His Majesty the King

The Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Malta reaffirmed their commitment to deepening their economic and commercial cooperation, especially in the field of renewable energies.

He also called on the two countries, in a joint declaration issued after these talks, to seize the opportunities offered by the new value chains.

The two ministers also hailed the excellent relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Malta, reiterating their common desire to further strengthen them.

In this context, the two parties agreed to hold the second session of the Moroccan-Maltese joint committee in Valletta, which is an opportunity to give a strong impetus to bilateral relations, by exploring new areas of cooperation, especially since the two countries are considered gateways to the African and European continents, respectively.

On the other hand, Morocco and Malta reaffirmed the centrality of the historic and distinguished partnership between the Kingdom of Morocco and the European Union, highlighting the importance of this strategic partnership.

In this regard, Malta renewed its commitment to contribute to preserving and consolidating this strategic partnership between Morocco and the European Union at all levels.

In this joint declaration, the Republic of Malta appreciated the role played by Morocco as an actor in favor of peace and understanding between nations, and as a country that enjoys excellent relations with the European Union, noting that the two countries are working to further strengthen these relations.

With regard to the immigration file, Morocco and Malta expressed their intention to strengthen their cooperation in combating illegal immigration and human trafficking.

The two sides also agreed to effectively handle migration pressure as a common challenge and responsibility, and continue to strengthen cooperation in the field of repatriation and readmission.

In this regard, the Republic of Malta expressed its appreciation for the efforts made by Morocco in the fight against illegal immigration, as well as for its assumption of the presidency of the “Rabat Process” in the year 2023.