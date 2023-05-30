Maltese: “If the reform is approved, 4 million jobs will be formalized”

THE labor reform PROJECT brings together the aspirations and desires of the social and trade union movements. This was stated by Francisco Maltés, president of the Central Unitaria de Trabajadores de Colombia (CUT). In conversation with EL NUEVO SIGLO, he stated that, if the initiative is approved, 4 million jobs and better conditions for workers will be formalized.

THE NEW CENTURY: What have been the main aspirations of the Central Unitaria de Trabajadores de Colombia with the labor reform of the Petro Government?

FRANCIS MALTES: The bill presented by the national government on labor, pension and health reform includes the main aspirations of the trade union and social movement in the last 30 years. The aspirations are that Congress, in this legislature, approves, at least, the labor reform. We understand that the president is going to call extra sessions, 15 additional days, after June 20, and we believe that would be enough time for the initiative to be approved.

ENS: If this labor reform is approved, what would be the main benefits for workers?

FM: We cannot talk about benefits, but about facts that workers have, in accordance with the ILO conventions ratified by the Colombian State. In particular, it seems to us that the main issue is the employment contract for an indefinite term for all people who perform permanent functions in the private company.

ENS: What are the main agreements that have been reached with businessmen and the working class, taking into account that your management, according to analysts, has been one of the most conciliatory?

FM: In the Concertation Subcommittee where the project was discussed, the CUT, the CTC and the CGT presented a draft of the labor and pension reform. But unfortunately, the businessmen did not offer any proposal. They only dedicated themselves to criticizing our proposals without having made any. That is why I believe that what the Government presented, to a large extent, reflects an important part of the desires of the trade union movement.

ENS: Given this position that, in your opinion, the businessmen took, what has been the response of the Unitary Confederation of Workers of Colombia?

FM: Our position has been to support the labor reform project presented by the national government, taking into account its constitutional and legal powers. Of course, we believe that the presentation made by the representative María Fernanda Carrascal, reflects a good part of our aspirations.

informality

ENS: The Bank of the Republic affirmed that, if the labor reform is approved, at least 500,000 formal jobs could be lost in the country. What do you think about it?

FM: First, it is not an official document of the Banco de la República. It is a contract that the Banco de la República made with the son of a country official. I think that, suddenly, you can present disabilities. Faced with this, it must be said that the 2021 Nobel Prize in Economics, David Card, demonstrated that a salary increase above inflation has a favorable impact. What can happen is what is called a virtuous circle of the economy, where higher income, higher aggregate demand, higher employment and higher production.

ENS: There has been speculation about the increase in levels of informal work if the reform is approved, what do you think?

FM: On the contrary, what promotes the labor reform is the formalization of work, since it is the employers who fail to comply with labor regulations. Once the reform is approved, I think that 4 million jobs could be formalized in the country. The call is for Colombian businessmen to comply with labor regulations and to respect the sovereignty of the Congress of the Republic. Hopefully, once the labor reform is approved, unions and employers agree on its prompt implementation.

ENS: Many sectors say that the government no longer has the support of relevant political parties in Congress to support social reforms. Do you think this is true?

FM: Those who say that the Government does not have a majority in Congress are wrong. Most of the articles of the health reform have just been approved in the Seventh Commission. A few weeks ago the National Development Plan was also approved with a comfortable majority.

new board of directors

ENS: How was the election process for the new board of directors of the CUT?

FM: Elections were held to elect the 21 members of the executive committee and 15 members in each department. The National Court of Guarantees is in a process of gathering information as it happens in any electoral process.

ENS: What are the main challenges that this new directive must face?

FM: The most important challenge for the new executive committee of the Central Unitaria de Trabajadores de Colombia is to approve the three most important reforms of President Gustavo Petro. And of course, actively participate in the mobilization called for June 7 in support of social reforms.

ENS: What do you think about the salary increase for public servants?

FM: The salary increase that we agreed with the government for this year is higher than the salary increase for public employees of the previous four years. We have achieved an increase in the CPI plus 1.5%. For next year, it will be the CPI plus 1.6%, which is higher than that agreed with previous governments. In real terms, it is the most important and highest in the last 50 years for public employees. It is a good agreement on salary matters, today we are discussing other points such as the expansion of personnel plants.