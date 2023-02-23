news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NAPLES, FEBRUARY 23 – After Ibiza, the Brutal festival also arrives in Naples, for the first time in Italy. The format that was successful on the Spanish island, with over 50 thousand spectators in the last edition, arrives in the Neapolitan city and announces the first guest. Maluma, ‘superstar of Latin American music’, as the organizers point out, will be the leading name of the event scheduled for Sunday 16 July at the Mostra d’Oltremare in Naples. The Colombian artist will be the headliner of the party that will enliven the spaces of the Mostra d’Oltremare where thousands of young people are expected. More artists who will complete the line-up of the event will be announced in the coming weeks.



Born in 1994, originally from Medellín, Maluma is a Colombian singer-songwriter and TV personality. He is the most followed Latino male artist on social media, with over 25 million Facebook fans, 8 million Twitter followers, and 62 million Instagram followers. Winner of a Latin Grammy, he has sold over 18 million copies of singles and albums worldwide, establishing himself as one of the famous names in Latin American, reggaeton and urban music. Since signing with Sony Music Latin he has released various albums: Pretty Boy Dirty Boy (2015), FAME (2018), 11:11 (2019), Papi Juancho (2020) and 7DJ (2021). The Love & Sex Tape is the title of his latest album from last year, produced by The Rude Boyz with artwork designed by contemporary artist Joseph Klibansky.



Among his career collaborations are those with Ricky Martin and Shakira, which take him to the top of the international charts. Then it’s the turn of Black Eyed Peas, Madonna and Jennifer Lopez. Also with J.Lo last year he released the song Marry Me (Kat & Bastian Duet), included in the soundtrack of the homonymous film directed by Kat Coiro, which also sees Maluma as an actor. On 30 September last year the new single Junio ​​was released, a song that marks the return of the artist to his urban pop essence and anticipates the next album. The song was presented on stage at the Billboard Latin Music Awards. (HANDLE).

