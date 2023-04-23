Maluma says goodbye to his little friend Bastián

In one of the most difficult moments in Maluma’s life, the Colombian singer had to fire one of the most important people in his life,

Bastian, 14 years old. Bastian died after a long battle with cancer that he couldn’t get out of, and his departure left a huge void in the artist’s life. Maluma and Bastian met in 2021 and since then, the singer has accompanied him through his illness. Maluma fulfilled one of her biggest dreams and gave her family a home. Despite all his efforts and struggles, Bastian lost the battle.

Maluma wanted to share his deep sorrow for Bastian’s death with his followers through social networks. The singer published an emotional message expressing his sadness and love for the deceased young man.

“We have to inform you from the bottom of our hearts that Bastian has left us. My teacher, my guide, my friend, my brother left us all his teachings and left a huge void that no one can fill, ”Maluma wrote on her Instagram account.

The Colombian singer also wanted to celebrate Bastián’s bravery and send a message of strength and encouragement to everyone who had the privilege of knowing him while he was fighting the disease. “We fought until the end, but the best thing was his composure. «El Niño Sonríe» Congratulations to everyone who had the pleasure of meeting Bastian.

I love you, I will love you forever, my prince. See you on the road,” Maluma left an emotional message. The sad news shocked the artist’s followers, who spared no condolences and support from her through social networks.