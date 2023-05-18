Maluma showed off his new Ferrari

Through his social networks, the Colombian singer Maluma showed off his new sports car, a Ferrari F8 Tributo in purple, which he baptized “Uvita”, accompanied by a message of improvement and in which he reflected his joy at his new acquisition.

“Dreams do come true, my uvita has arrived. Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t, the limits are in your mind, I come from where many of you come from and although the path has not been easy, it has not been impossible either. The ‘Don Juan’ era is just beginning, therefore, many dreams are still on the road to be fulfilled… I love you and without your love this would be impossible. And remember, if I could, you could too.n”, wrote the artist on his Instagram account.

The Ferrari F8 Tributo is part of the luxurious collection of cars owned by the performer of hits like ‘Hawaii’ and ‘Sober’; Included in the list are a Porsche 911 Turbo S, World Ferrari, Porsche 911 GT3 RS, Porsche 718 Cayman Gt4, Porsche 718 Cayman Spyder, Ferrari 488 GTB, Mercedes AMG G 63, 993 generation Porsche 911.

Maluma’s new sports car has a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, capable of producing 720 horsepower and accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds; aerodynamic bodywork, luxury and sport leather seats and has an advanced entertainment system.