Asuncion, National Radio.-The Paraguayan musical group, Mama Santa presented their new song accompanied by a video clip, which is called El Primer Lugar. This single, which featured the collaboration of the Colombian/Paraguayan band La Compañía, is available on all digital platforms.

The First Place, speaks of an unrequited love, where the person seeks to reach the first place in the life of the other and that once and for all, that love is mutual.

The song was recorded and produced in the Paraguay Music studios with Julián Crocco and Ricky Peralta in the production, the video was made by Company films in the city of Luque

The vocalist of Mama Santa, Marcelo Delgado, expressed his satisfaction, because they achieved a sound according to what they planned. “I think it’s the identity we were looking for a long time ago, this type of cumbia is what we do live, we needed to release a song like this, personally it’s the one I like the most of all the ones we’ve released so far, I’m very sure it will be a total success”, highlighted the singer.

Mama Santa, is made up of Marcelo Delgado, as the main vocalist; Abraham Baruja on drums; Dani Gutiérrez on the guitar; Fran Paredes on bass and David Allou on keyboard.