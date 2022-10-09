80% of Belluno people between the ages of 50 and 74 joined mammography screening in 2021 for the prevention of breast cancer. Numerically, 7,686 women responded positively to the invitation; among these 935 suspected cases were identified; 193 cancers were actually diagnosed, in line with the results of previous years. «Breast cancer is today the most frequently diagnosed neoplasm in Italy, but it is an increasingly treatable tumor, thanks to the prevention and therapies available. Early diagnosis is fundamental, favored by screening programs ”, say the Ulss.

Lo screening mammografico

Mammography screening is a secondary prevention (early diagnosis) program that aims to reduce breast cancer mortality. Aiming at the identification of the neoplasm in the initial stages, screening favors surgical and medical interventions that are as conservative and often resolutive as possible.

The screening test consists of a mammogram for both breasts every two years. If anomalies are detected on the radiological examination, the woman is invited to an in-depth examination which may consist of a breast examination, an ultrasound, a further particular mammogram, or, in rare cases, a small sample. breast tissue (needle biopsy).

Mammography screening is offered every two years to all women resident in Veneto aged between 50 and 74 years. The screening organization center of the Prevention Department sends an invitation letter with an appointment already set to the home of every woman in the age range indicated.

«Joining the mammography screening program is a gift that every woman over 50 gives to herself and to the health service. Discovering a breast cancer in time often allows you to heal and avoid suffering », comments the health director Maria Caterina De Marco. “Our Ulss stands out in the region and nationally for its excellent adhesion rates to the screening program, representing a reference model for many other contexts that must be supported with commitment and enthusiasm”.

To eventually move the appointment, the Mammography Screening Center is available: tel. 0439 883821 or you can manage the appointment online, through the link https://screening.azero.veneto.it.

Pink October

On the occasion of the month dedicated to raising awareness on breast cancer, Ulss Dolomiti proposes a series of online meetings in Gmeet open to citizens with the aim of encouraging dialogue with and among women.

The first online appointment of the “Pink October” review, will be held on Friday from 6 to 7 pm. Breast exams (mammography, ultrasound) will be discussed with two expert radiologists: Elisa Bordin of the Radiology of Belluno and Elena Fabbro of the Radiology of Feltre. To participate in the meeting click on the link https://meet.google.com/zvv-ecxc-dgm.

During the meeting, the themes of diagnosis will be addressed by telling the “behind the scenes” and also answering the most frequently asked questions. Further appointments will follow with surgeons, oncologists and radiotherapists and with volunteers for support in overcoming the disease.