Man (27) crashes his car into a tree in Beerse and dies (Domestic)

A fatal traffic accident occurred on the Rijkevorselseweg in Beerse on Saturday at 6.15 am. The 27-year-old driver did not survive the impact.

A car crashed into a tree near the intersection with Lange Kwikstraat. No help was available for the victim, a 27-year-old man from Merksplas. He died on the spot.

“The fire brigade received a call on Saturday morning for a burning vehicle on the Rijkevorselseweg. At the scene, the emergency services noticed that the victim was still in the car,” says Bart Craane (CDE-Vlim.be), mayor of Beerse. “There is a speed limit of 70 kilometers per hour on that part of the Rijkevorselseweg. There are cameras for license plate recognition, but there is no section control. But it is also not at all clear whether speed has anything to do with this accident.”

The emergency services completely closed the straight road between Beerse and Rijkevorsel on Saturday morning. Traffic must follow a diversion via Merksplas. At the request of the public prosecutor’s office, a traffic expert will arrive on site to investigate the exact circumstances of the accident.

