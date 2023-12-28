Man (27) turns himself in for murder of home nurse Emmanuel who was found lifeless on Christmas Eve (Leuven)

Kessel-Lo –

The investigating judge has arrested a 27-year-old man from Leuven on suspicion of the murder of Emmanuel Diaz. He was found lifeless in his apartment on Edelzangslaan in Kessel-Lo on Christmas Eve. The suspect is said to have reported himself to the police.

43-year-old healthcare worker Emmanuel Diaz was found lifeless by a friend on the afternoon of December 24. The police immediately rushed to the scene, but could only determine that the man had died. This was followed by hours of research, both on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The public prosecutor’s office now reports that a suspect has also been arrested. He reported to the police on Tuesday evening – two days after the facts. “A 27-year-old man from Leuven reported to the police that he wanted to report himself for the offenses of December 24,” it said. “He was arrested and interrogated for the first time that night by the federal judicial police. During this interrogation, the suspect invoked his right to remain silent. He was again audiovisually interrogated on Thursday, but even then he invoked his right to remain silent.”

On Thursday, the man was brought before the investigating judge, who decided to arrest him on suspicion of murder. “He admitted to being responsible for the victim’s death, but did not wish to make any further statements,” the public prosecutor’s office said.

The man will appear in court on January 2, where it will be decided whether he will remain in jail. “The judicial investigation will continue under the leadership of the investigating judge, in order to determine the precise circumstances in which the victim was killed,” it said.