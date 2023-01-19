The defendant in court accepted having taken his mother’s life with a knife.

At the request of the Attorney General’s Office, a guarantee control judge issued a security measure in a prison establishment against Sebastián Alexis Murcia Hernández, after accepting in concentrated hearings, having taken the life of his 59-year-old mother.

The events investigated occurred on the night of January 7 at a residence in the La Primavera neighborhood in San Martín (Meta). Apparently, in an act of intolerance, the alleged attacker, who would be a consumer of hallucinogenic substances, would have assaulted his mother with a sharp weapon on numerous occasions.

Although the victim was taken by the Police to the local Health Center to be treated, he died due to the seriousness of the injuries inflicted on his chest.

The man was captured by uniformed officers of the National Police in flagrante delicto, just at the moment he was assaulting his mother.