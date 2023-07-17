Man Accused of Hampton Shooting Spree Killed in Police Shootout

Title: Gunman Accused of Killing Four in Hampton, Georgia Shot Dead in Police Confrontation

Subtitle: Shootout with police ends manhunt and leaves two officers injured

Hampton, Georgia: Andre Longmore, the prime suspect in the fatal shooting of four individuals in Hampton, Georgia, was killed during a fierce shootout with authorities, according to a statement made by Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett. The incident unfolded early Saturday morning, culminating in a confrontation that resulted in Longmore’s death and left two officers wounded.

Sheriff Scandrett outlined the events during a press conference held on Sunday. He stated that law enforcement officials successfully tracked down the suspect and engaged him. “The suspect returned fire and fled,” reported the sheriff, “but was pursued by authorities where he drew a gun again.” Another intense exchange of gunfire ensued, resulting in Longmore’s demise while leaving two officers injured. One of the injured officers was airlifted to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

“The critically injured officer was hit in the back,” revealed Sheriff Scandrett, assuring the public that he is currently conscious and able to communicate. Expressing gratitude towards his fellow officers, the sheriff said, “It is an absolute honor to serve with those deputies. Today, our community can breathe a little easier and sleep a little better tonight. This monster is off our streets.”

The mass shooting, which initiated a widespread manhunt throughout Atlanta, occurred around 10:45 a.m. ET on Saturday, as stated by Hampton Police Chief James Turner during a subsequent news conference. The tragic incident took place in an area near the Dogwood Lakes subdivision, approximately 46 kilometers south of Atlanta. The neighborhood consists of houses facing a serene lake and is located in close proximity to a Baptist church.

On Sunday, the authorities unveiled the identities of the four victims, all in their sixties and residents of the Dogwood Lakes community: Scott Leavitt, 67; his wife, Shirley Leavitt, 66; Steve Blizzard, 65; and Ronald Jeffers, 66. Police confirmed that the suspect, also a resident of the same community, had stolen Blizzard’s vehicle.

In the aftermath of the shooting, a reward of $10,000 had been offered for any information leading to Longmore’s arrest. “The suspect is known to be armed and dangerous,” asserted Sheriff Scandrett on Saturday, adding that law enforcement would relentlessly pursue Longmore. The motive for the shooting remains unclear, and investigators do not believe the suspect had any relation to the victims.

At the news conference, Hampton Mayor Ann Tarpley expressed her condolences, describing the day as “a sad and somber time.” She pledged that the responsible party would be held accountable and face justice. Mayor Tarpley urged the community to support the affected families and respect their privacy during this devastating tragedy. She also expressed confidence in the local law enforcement’s commitment to apprehending the suspect.

With an alarming frequency of 387 mass shootings in the United States in 2023, as reported by the Archive of Gun Violence, this incident serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for action to address gun violence in the country. The Archive defines a mass shooting as one injuring or killing four or more individuals, excluding the perpetrator.

The investigation into the Hampton shooting is ongoing, and authorities are working tirelessly to uncover the motive behind the attack.