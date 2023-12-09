Man accused of murdering a man in Hato Corozal surrendered to the police – news

After carrying out an investigative process, El Gaula, in coordination with the Prosecutor’s Office and the National Army, managed to dismantle the criminal gang called Los del Norte, who identified themselves to the victims as members of the Second Marquetalia, who were dedicated to extortion.

Through judicial activities carried out within the investigative process, it was established that two of those captured today are materially responsible for the incineration of the Libertadores company bus on November 7, 2023 in the city of Yopal and who were charged with the crime. of terrorism.

Those captured today were left at the disposal of the specialized prosecutor’s office 5. With this, the dismantling of the aforementioned illegal group in the department of Casanare is achieved.

According to the report provided by authorities, it was established that three of those captured are responsible and material authors of the kidnapping of Paola Arteaga, kidnapped on November 14, 2023 in a rural area of ​​the municipality of Hato Corozal Casanare. Those captured were also at the disposal of the Attorney General’s Office for the imposition of charges for the crime of kidnapping.

Those from the North identified themselves to the victims as members of the second Marquetalia, carrying out the impersonation of this illegal group, in order to break the will of the victims, achieving payment of the economic demands.

