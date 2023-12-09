Home » Man accused of murdering a man in Hato Corozal surrendered to the police – news
News

Man accused of murdering a man in Hato Corozal surrendered to the police – news

by admin
Man accused of murdering a man in Hato Corozal surrendered to the police – news

After carrying out an investigative process, El Gaula, in coordination with the Prosecutor’s Office and the National Army, managed to dismantle the criminal gang called Los del Norte, who identified themselves to the victims as members of the Second Marquetalia, who were dedicated to extortion.

Through judicial activities carried out within the investigative process, it was established that two of those captured today are materially responsible for the incineration of the Libertadores company bus on November 7, 2023 in the city of Yopal and who were charged with the crime. of terrorism.

Read also: Uncertainty and fear in Casanare due to the burning of a public service bus in the Yopal leaks

Those captured today were left at the disposal of the specialized prosecutor’s office 5. With this, the dismantling of the aforementioned illegal group in the department of Casanare is achieved.

According to the report provided by authorities, it was established that three of those captured are responsible and material authors of the kidnapping of Paola Arteaga, kidnapped on November 14, 2023 in a rural area of ​​the municipality of Hato Corozal Casanare. Those captured were also at the disposal of the Attorney General’s Office for the imposition of charges for the crime of kidnapping.

Read also: Kidnapping of a woman confirmed in the rural area of ​​Hato Corozal

Those from the North identified themselves to the victims as members of the second Marquetalia, carrying out the impersonation of this illegal group, in order to break the will of the victims, achieving payment of the economic demands.

See also  With five work fronts, care advances in places where emergencies have occurred in Casanare – news

Also read: Livestock kidnapped in freedom, no details of his release are known

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

I like this:

I like Loading…

You may also like

The property market is depressed and Hangzhou has...

Microsoft’s cybersecurity “co-pilot” arrives

Liverpool and AC Milan seal tickets – Daily...

Shock in Florida: 11-year-old girl calls 911 after...

Nicolás Petro says he was pressured to speak...

Tongliang: Propaganda on the rule of law protects...

The first G7 Industry, Technology and Digital Ministerial...

Arajet partners with Plan3 to elevate the quality...

More than 40 thousand passports issued have not...

The Provincial People’s Congress Standing Committee Party Group...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy