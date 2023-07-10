Man Arrested After Fatally Shooting Mother During Fight Over Firearm at El Paso Farm

Man Arrested After Fatally Shooting Mother During Fight Over Firearm on El Paso Farm

El Paso, Texas – A tragic incident unfolded on Friday, July 6, as a man was apprehended after shooting and killing his own mother during a heated dispute over a firearm at a farm in El Paso’s Upper Valley, according to statements from the El Paso police.

Authorities responded to a distress call reporting gunshots at approximately 4:25 pm in the 6200 block of Strahan Road in Valle Alto. Upon arrival, officers discovered the lifeless body of Tracy Bean, 59, who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

Officials further revealed that the victim’s husband, who witnessed the horrifying event, and their son, identified as Jake Bean, 31, were present at the scene. Investigators from the Crimes Against Persons Unit swiftly launched an inquiry into the tragedy, concluding that a quarrel between Tracy and her son over possession of a firearm ultimately led to the fatal shooting.

Jake Bean was promptly arrested, taken into custody, and charged with murder in connection with his mother’s untimely death. He was subsequently booked into the El Paso County Detention Center, where he is being held on a bond of $650,000.

The Bean family owns and manages the renowned Johnny Bean Horse Farm, a cherished local establishment that has served as a “horse motel” for over six decades. The farm provides temporary stables for horses visiting El Paso for special events or those transiting through the area. Johnny Bean, a respected former jockey and saddle maker, established the farm, which has since been carried on by his son, Jim, and his wife, Tracy, until her tragic passing.

This heart-wrenching incident has sent shockwaves through the tight-knit El Paso community, leaving friends, family, and fellow horse enthusiasts devastated. The legacy of the Bean family and their commitment to their equine business has long been admired throughout the region.

As the investigation continues, local residents and supporters of the Johnny Bean Horse Farm are grappling with the immense loss felt by the untimely death of Tracy Bean. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the life-altering consequences that can arise from domestic disputes and the lethal potential of family disagreements.

The community mourns the loss of Tracy Bean and stands by her loved ones during this difficult time.

