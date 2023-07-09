Man Arrested in Juarez City with Six Firearms Including Uzzi and Pistols

Man Arrested with Six Firearms in Possession in Juarez City

Juarez City – In a significant breakthrough, the State Investigation Agency (AEI) successfully captured a suspect involved in the possession of a substantial arsenal of firearms. The 42-year-old man identified as Jesús Manuel RC was apprehended on Saturday in the René Mascareñas neighborhood in Ciudad Juárez.

According to the statement released by the AEI, the arrest was made on grounds of flagrante delicto for the violation of the Federal Law on Firearms and Explosives. The accused is a resident of Ciudad Juárez and now faces serious charges.

During the operation, law enforcement officers seized an alarming array of firearms totaling six, including three long weapons, an Uzzi, and two pistols. The firearms were identified as follows:

– Uzzy Norinco 9 mm caliber weapon, model 320 semi-automatic 9 by 19, loaded with 25 bullets.

– Shotgun with the inscription AKADEMY. LTD.KATY. TEXAS 2021, 76 mm caliber, accompanied by four cartridges for a Winchester GA shotgun.

– Rifle marked “THE MARLIN FIRE ARMS CO. MY FIELD. KY. USA,” model 795 MICRO GROVE BARREL, caliber .22.

– Pietro Beretta 9 mm caliber pistol with the name “Chuky” inscribed on it, complete with a magazine containing 10 usable cartridges.

– Model K62-3 pistol with the inscription Mendoza.

– Long gun with the inscription PWA MILAN. IL, caliber 5.56 mm.

Additionally, a white BMW vehicle with a Chihuahua state license plate was also seized.

The AEI confirmed that both the suspect and the seized firearms have been handed over to the Federal Public Ministry for further investigation. The authorities are determined to uncover any possible links to criminal activities and ensure the safety of the community.

The arrest of Jesús Manuel RC is expected to play a crucial role in dismantling criminal networks involved in illegal firearm trafficking. The operation sends a strong message that the government is committed to combating the rampant circulation of weapons, which perpetuates violence and poses a threat to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Federal Public Ministry will diligently pursue all leads to ensure that justice is served in this case. The authorities are hopeful that this significant arrest will serve as a stepping stone towards creating a safer and more secure environment for the residents of Juarez City.

