Man arrested with gun case at Hamburg Central Station | > – News

Status: 07/16/2023 5:16 p.m

The federal police arrested a 20-year-old with a suitcase full of weapons at Hamburg Central Station during checks on Saturday evening. His home in Hausbruch was searched on Sunday morning.

In the suitcase secured at the main station there were machetes, knives and an ax, as a police spokesman confirmed on request. The 20-year-old is now in custody. Since the man is known to the police and is considered violent, his apartment in Hausbruch was searched in large numbers.

14 violations of the ban on weapons at the main station

At the weekend, weapons and knives of all kinds were banned at Hamburg Central Station. Due to the recent development of crime, the Federal Police had issued a corresponding general decree. 120 officers were involved in the controls. According to information from Sunday, 650 people were checked. The officials found a total of 14 violations of the regulation.

AUDIO: Apartment search after arrest at Hamburg Central Station (1 min)

At the weekend, among other things, all knives are taboo. The federal police checked on site with around 100 emergency services. (07/15/2023) more

This topic in the program:

NDR 90.3 | Hamburg Journal | 07/16/2023 | 19:30 o’clock

