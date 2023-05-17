Home » Man attacked while jogging, 6 holes in head
News

Man attacked while jogging, 6 holes in head

by admin
Man attacked while jogging, 6 holes in head

Amsterdam (Net News) A person running for exercise in a village in Scotland was attacked by an eagle, as a result of which the person was seriously injured.

According to the British news agency, this incident happened in a village in Scotland, where a man named Evan Cameron left the house for jogging as usual, during which Cheal suddenly attacked him on the head.

The victim said that at the time of the eagle attack, it felt as if someone was punching him on the head from behind. .

He further said that this is not the first incident, a similar incident has happened to him 2 times before, due to which he is very scared to go jogging now.

After Evan Cameron shared his story on social media, other victims of similar bird attacks also shared their thoughts.

See also  End of life, the first green light from the Chamber arrives on the law

You may also like

7 colleges and universities jointly released high-level recruiting...

ITW payments: This changes for sow farmers with...

HP has made Mitsumi an authorized channel partner...

ELN weapons depot dismantled in Casanare

More than 25,000 euros in donations after a...

Ituri: 500 civilians killed and 1 million displaced...

Up to $30 million reward for perpetrators of...

When Wu Kaihua went to the Municipal Business...

Gold stocks around the world give way to...

12 tips for a productive life

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy