Man attacked while jogging, 6 holes in head

Amsterdam (Net News) A person running for exercise in a village in Scotland was attacked by an eagle, as a result of which the person was seriously injured.

According to the British news agency, this incident happened in a village in Scotland, where a man named Evan Cameron left the house for jogging as usual, during which Cheal suddenly attacked him on the head.

The victim said that at the time of the eagle attack, it felt as if someone was punching him on the head from behind. .

He further said that this is not the first incident, a similar incident has happened to him 2 times before, due to which he is very scared to go jogging now.

After Evan Cameron shared his story on social media, other victims of similar bird attacks also shared their thoughts.