Man captured by court order for the crime of theft in Neiva

The Police made effective the capture of Álvaro Jheims Quiroga Padilla, who had an arrest warrant for qualified theft.

In an operation aimed at reducing crime, the National Police carried out the capture by court order of a man in the last hours. Agents from the SIJIN Criminal Investigation section, carrying out registration, control and request for background work, managed to arrest Álvaro Jheims Quiroga Padilla, 26 years old, on 12th street with 15th race in the Barrio Obrero.

It is important to note that when verifying Quiroga’s identity, a valid arrest warrant was found for the crime of qualified theft, related to an incident that occurred on June 15, 2022. In that incident, the individual entered a residence and stole objects valued at approximately 5 million pesos, including jewelry and cash.

Álvaro Quiroga, who already had a record for crimes of qualified and aggravated theft, trafficking, manufacture or possession of narcotics, and prisoner escape, was placed at the disposal of the competent authorities for the crime with which he was charged. A control and guarantee judge will be in charge of deciding his legal situation.

Rivera

In another event, uniformed officers from quadrant 01 attached to the Rivera Police Station, through search and control activities, managed to capture a 28-year-old person known as “Cumbamba”, who was found in his possession, 02 cylindrical containers, which contained “Bazuco” Cocaine base ready for dosing.

The captured will be left at the disposal of the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation for the crime of trafficking, manufacturing or carrying Narcotics, where later a guarantee control judge will define their legal situation.