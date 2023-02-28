In the last few hours, a video became a trend in which a man would have captured the alleged crybaby in Valle del Caucagenerating terror by the alleged appearance.

The fact apparently took place in the municipality of Candelaria, Valleat night when a sector watchman began to hear strange sounds and screams.

At the same time, according to what was expressed by a citizen in the radio program ‘El Cartel’, from the Mega, the man was shocked after dogs in the area started barking in awe.

Therefore, the guard began to record with his cell phone to see if he caught where what seemed to be screaming and wailing was coming from.

@luisferavgo crybaby in candelaria valley ♬ original sound – Luisfer

So, to your surprise, the aforementioned managed to record in an image the figure of a strange being which he described as ‘la llorona’.

As evidenced in the photo, the supposed spectrum that emitted the sounds she has a terrifying figure, she owns a long rag dress and her face is not visible.

The curious thing is that the place where the guard was hanging around is not illuminated and, according to the story, It’s not crowded at that time of night.

In that sense, the foregoing coincides with the characteristics of the myth of ‘la llorona’which is very famous among Latin American cultures.

Meanwhile, the recording caused panic among those who saw her and heard the heartbreaking cryas well as among the residents of Candelaria.

At the moment it is not known if it is a real spectrum or if it is an edition, however, this supposed appearance It adds to the many reported in other places in Colombia.

Another famous case of the alleged The appearance of La Llorona took place in the rural area of ​​Putumayowhose sounds and images were captured by a peasant from the region.

