Home News man captured the alleged crybaby in Candelaria, Valle
News

man captured the alleged crybaby in Candelaria, Valle

by admin
man captured the alleged crybaby in Candelaria, Valle

In the last few hours, a video became a trend in which a man would have captured the alleged crybaby in Valle del Caucagenerating terror by the alleged appearance.

The fact apparently took place in the municipality of Candelaria, Valleat night when a sector watchman began to hear strange sounds and screams.

At the same time, according to what was expressed by a citizen in the radio program ‘El Cartel’, from the Mega, the man was shocked after dogs in the area started barking in awe.

Therefore, the guard began to record with his cell phone to see if he caught where what seemed to be screaming and wailing was coming from.

@luisferavgo

crybaby in candelaria valley

♬ original sound – Luisfer

So, to your surprise, the aforementioned managed to record in an image the figure of a strange being which he described as ‘la llorona’.

As evidenced in the photo, the supposed spectrum that emitted the sounds she has a terrifying figure, she owns a long rag dress and her face is not visible.

The curious thing is that the place where the guard was hanging around is not illuminated and, according to the story, It’s not crowded at that time of night.

In that sense, the foregoing coincides with the characteristics of the myth of ‘la llorona’which is very famous among Latin American cultures.

Meanwhile, the recording caused panic among those who saw her and heard the heartbreaking cryas well as among the residents of Candelaria.

At the moment it is not known if it is a real spectrum or if it is an edition, however, this supposed appearance It adds to the many reported in other places in Colombia.

See also  The Supreme Court confirms the life sentence for Igor the Russian

Another famous case of the alleged The appearance of La Llorona took place in the rural area of ​​Putumayowhose sounds and images were captured by a peasant from the region.

@luisferavgo

crybaby in candelaria valley of cauca

♬ original sound – Luisfer

Comments

You may also like

Atp Santiago: Cecchinato ahead, Fognini eliminated – Tennis

The real reason why Petro would have fired...

Galiano, I will read the words of Piantedosi...

Diomedes Díaz or Rafel Orozco, who had the...

Pain in the burial chamber of the dead...

Tom Cruise a Bari per sequel Mission Impossible,...

Unemployment in Colombia stood at 13.7% in January

EU mission to Armenia: monitoring party / Armenia...

Chaos at Simón Bolívar airport due to cancellation...

Prohibition to carry firearms and sentence for one...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy