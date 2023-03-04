Home News Man chokes woman: Attentive witnesses intervene
Man chokes woman: Attentive witnesses intervene

As the police reported, around 3:30 p.m. at the workplace of a 21-year-old, her 26-year-old friend showed up and harassed her. When the young woman then wanted to go to the bus, the 26-year-old followed her. The 21-year-old ran towards Wilhelmstraße to escape the 26-year-old, who tripped her and caused her to fall. Then the man sat on the 21-year-old lying on his back on the ground and choked her with both hands, according to the police report.

Attentive witnesses were able to separate the attacker from the young woman and hold him until the police arrived. Paramedics took the woman with minor injuries to a hospital for a check-up. The perpetrator was arrested for the time being and later admitted to a psychiatric clinic.

