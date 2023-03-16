Home News man detained in southern Huila
News

man detained in southern Huila

by admin
man detained in southern Huila

Alias ​​’Zombie’ captured for violence against a public servant after assaulting a police officer

A 22-year-old man known as ‘Zombie’ was captured by the authorities in the district of Bruselas, in the municipality of Pitalito, Huila. According to information provided by the National Police, the subject had been accused by the community of the Las Acacias neighborhood of having intimidated a woman with a knife to steal her cell phone.

At the time of the arrest, the subject resisted and hit one of the arresting police officers in the face. ‘Zombi’ had been released from prison last February after serving a sentence for qualified and aggravated robbery.

The subject expressed his desire not to return to jail, which led him to struggle with the police and try to prevent his arrest. However, he was finally captured and made available to the URI Prosecutor’s Office on duty for the crime of violence against a public servant.

See also  Xiamen ushered in for the first time with zero new local cases, the epidemic has been basically under control

You may also like

Car against a tree in the Nuoro area,...

Presidents of Paraguay and Brazil will hold a...

Escort died in a bullet attack on a...

Hunan releases top ten consumer complaint hotspots and...

Spalletti to fans, ‘now be happy and don’t...

Attock, high-speed dumper hit the car, husband and...

Fear of landslides on the road to Pance...

Zanella’s “Romeo and Juliet” in a modern key...

The government dropped petrol bombs on the people

Colombians in Libertadores – El Diario

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy