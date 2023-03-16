Alias ​​’Zombie’ captured for violence against a public servant after assaulting a police officer

A 22-year-old man known as ‘Zombie’ was captured by the authorities in the district of Bruselas, in the municipality of Pitalito, Huila. According to information provided by the National Police, the subject had been accused by the community of the Las Acacias neighborhood of having intimidated a woman with a knife to steal her cell phone.

At the time of the arrest, the subject resisted and hit one of the arresting police officers in the face. ‘Zombi’ had been released from prison last February after serving a sentence for qualified and aggravated robbery.

The subject expressed his desire not to return to jail, which led him to struggle with the police and try to prevent his arrest. However, he was finally captured and made available to the URI Prosecutor’s Office on duty for the crime of violence against a public servant.