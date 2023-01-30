On Friday afternoon while a corraleja was being held in the municipality of Bosconia, a man identified as Neiber Rafael Romo Ferias, 31, died after being attacked by a bull while challenging it in the middle of this practice.

The victim who was a participant in this event was lifted by the animal’s horns and then fell to the ground, despite trying to escape from the animal, it attacked him again.

Romo Ferias was a native of Fundación, Magdalena and despite the fact that he was helped by ambulance personnel and the Civil Defense, he died. The wound affected his abdomen.

The technical inspection of the corpse was carried out by the CTI staff of the Prosecutor’s Office.

