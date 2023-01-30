Home News Man died after being gored by a bull in Corralejas de Bosconia
News

Man died after being gored by a bull in Corralejas de Bosconia

by admin

On Friday afternoon while a corraleja was being held in the municipality of Bosconia, a man identified as Neiber Rafael Romo Ferias, 31, died after being attacked by a bull while challenging it in the middle of this practice.

The victim who was a participant in this event was lifted by the animal’s horns and then fell to the ground, despite trying to escape from the animal, it attacked him again.

Romo Ferias was a native of Fundación, Magdalena and despite the fact that he was helped by ambulance personnel and the Civil Defense, he died. The wound affected his abdomen.

The technical inspection of the corpse was carried out by the CTI staff of the Prosecutor’s Office.

See also  Cuorgnè, stole objects for 30 thousand euros in a villa 17 years ago: the carabinieri identify him thanks to DNA tests

You may also like

‘Angel’ was arrested with marijuana in Neiva

Gennaro Gattuso ceases to be the coach of...

Civic Committee informs the government of the pending...

Playing underage gunmen was injured by a firearm...

Maleja Restrepo recalls his story with Tatán Mejía...

Recommendations to combat bad breath

The rates to the bench

“We are mediators of the carnival, but the...

Inter-American Court condemns the Colombian State for the...

Yes or yes, the Bogotá Metro will be...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy