by admin
Man died after ingesting viagra in El Agrado

For reasons that are yet to be clarified by the authorities, Mr. Hugo Buitrago died in the municipality of Agrado.

As the 62-year-old man was known, he was found lifeless inside a brothel, a place where he had gone to socialize. Apparently there she would have ingested a sexual potentiator, which had caused her a heart attack.

Despite the fact that the man was helped and taken to the Municipal Hospital, the doctors could do little to save his life.

About the deceased it was known that he was a native of Valle del Cauca, from where he would have arrived a couple of days ago.

