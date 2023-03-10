Home News Man died for opposing a theft in Aguachica
Man died for opposing a theft in Aguachica

Man died for opposing a theft in Aguachica

Two subjects who were mobilizing on a motorcycle ended the life of Neider Alberto Quintero Muñoz, 30 years old, in the middle of a robbery that occurred in a rural area of Aguachica, south of Cesar.

Quintero Muñoz was traveling on a motorcycle on the road that leads to the town of Besote when was approached by men with firearms. According to the authorities, the criminals tried to strip him of the motorcycle, but Quintero Muñoz put up resistance, reason why he was shot.

The injuries were suffered in the right hemithorax and in the thoracic region, for which Quintero Muñoz was transferred to the María Auxiliadora Clinic in the municipality of Aguachica where they reported that he arrived no vital signs.

Meanwhile the criminals armed with revolvers they fled on the national highway that is at the height of the Eucalipto farm.

The victim’s body was inspected and transferred to the municipality’s Legal Medicine headquarters. The members of the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office assumed the investigation.

